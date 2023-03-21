DPReview announces shutdown amid Amazon restructuring

DPReview.com has announced its closure after 25 years of operation.

Digital Photography Review has been owned by Amazon since 2007. While the website has operated mostly independent from its parent company in the subsequent years, DPReview has unfortunately been caught up in the latest Amazon restructuring, which has resulted in nearly 30,000 jobs being eliminated so far this year.

DPReview has long been a major player in the photo industry and an incredible resource for all photographers. We have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside the company and its extremely talented staff at press and industry events for decades. While competitors, Imaging Resource and DPReview have always been united by a passion for photography and a desire to deliver in-depth camera and lens reviews to photography enthusiasts worldwide.

DPReview.com will remain active until April 10. Following that date, the site will enter a read-only mode for a limited period. After that, the website will go offline, its massive library of content seemingly lost forever. It's a major loss to photographers.

DPReview's many forum users have until April 6 to request a download of all their photos and text.

• • •

As colleagues, first and foremost, I want to start by commending everyone at DPReview for their years of hard work and dedication to the photo industry. I've been with IR, and thus the photo industry, now for about ten years, and it's going to be hard to imagine it without DPR here alongside us.

Before I started at Imaging Resource, I was a photographer first and foremost. I was learning as I went, teaching myself new things about photography, about cameras, reading reviews, and, of course, lusting after all the latest and great gear like many of us! And during that time, DPReview was right there as one of the stalwart leaders in the camera industry. It was one of the leading resources that I and many others would turn to for reviews and discussions about cameras and photography.

In the years since, I've been fortunate to know many of those who have worked at DPR. It was always a joy to cross paths with one another at various press events and tradeshows, and I very much enjoyed working alongside our colleagues at DPR. You all did outstanding work, and I am hopeful that our paths cross again.

-William Brawley, Managing Editor

• • •

A copy of the news release is available below:

Dear readers,

After nearly 25 years of operation, DPReview will be closing in the near future. This difficult decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year.

The site will remain active until April 10, and the editorial team is still working on reviews and looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content.

Everyone on our staff was a reader and fan of DPReview before working here, and we’re grateful for the communities that formed around the site.

Thank you for your support over the years, and we hope you’ll join us in the coming weeks as we celebrate this journey.

Sincerely,

Scott Everett General Manager - DPReview.com