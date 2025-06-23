Previous Story Panasonic Rolls Out Major Firmware Updates for LUMIX S1R II, S1 II, and S1 IIE
Thypoch Unveils Simera 21mm f/1.4: A Fast, Wide Manual Lens for M-Mount

by Darryl Lara

posted Monday, June 23, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT

Thypoch Simera 21mm product image.

Thypoch has just dropped its latest entry in the Simera series—the Simera 21mm f/1.4—and it’s shaping up to be a compelling option for Leica M-mount users looking for a wide-angle lens with serious character.

This new 21mm is now the widest prime in Thypoch’s growing Simera lineup, and it brings with it the same blend of classic design, high-end optics, and hybrid shooting flexibility that’s helped the brand gain traction with rangefinder enthusiasts and cine-minded photographers alike.

A Wide Lens Built with Cinematic Intent

The 21mm focal length is a favorite in film for its ability to capture sweeping vistas and immersive spatial depth—and Thypoch leans into that cinematic tradition. Borrowing design DNA from the Simera-C 21mm cinema lens, the new Simera 21mm f/1.4 promises expressive visuals whether you’re shooting stills or video.

Inside, the optical formula consists of 13 elements in 11 groups, including 2 aspherical, 3 ED, and 3 HRI glass elements. According to Thypoch, this optical design is tuned to minimize chromatic aberrations and distortion, delivering sharp, true-to-life images from edge to edge. A floating focus system helps maintain image quality throughout the focus range, especially at close distances.

Like other Simera lenses, the 21mm f/1.4 is fully manual, but not without some modern touches. A depth-of-field scale and a subtle tactile resistance at 0.7m, indicating the effective rangefinder coupling limit, help aid quick and intuitive focusing. The aperture ring features click and de-click modes, making the lens suitable for both photo and video work.

Thypoch Simera 21mm distance scale.

The fast f/1.4 aperture delivers shallow depth of field and impressive low-light performance, while the 14-blade diaphragm promises smooth, circular bokeh without the dreaded onion-ring effect.

Minimum focusing distance is an impressive 0.23 meters, making this a surprisingly versatile wide-angle lens—great not just for sweeping landscapes, but also dramatic environmental portraits.
Weighing in at 427g, the Simera 21mm f/1.4 balances optical complexity and portability. While it’s native to the Leica M-mount, it can easily be adapted to mirrorless systems like Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, and L-mount with the right adapter.

The lens ships with a square metal lens hood and is available in either black or silver finishes, giving it a timeless look to match its rangefinder roots.

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 is available now for $999 USD / €889 EUR through authorized retailers and direct from Thypoch. Given the Simera series’ growing fanbase—and the increasing rarity of fast, manual wide-angle lenses—it’s safe to say this one won’t be sitting on shelves for long.

Additional Images of the Thypoch Simera 21mm F/1.4

Thypoch Simera 21mm product photos.

Thypoch Simera 21mm product photos.

Thypoch Simera 21mm product photos.

