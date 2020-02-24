Fujifilm X100V First Shots: Sample images from Fuji’s updated fan-favorite fixed-lens camera

Click here to see our Fuji X100V First Shots

At last! The refreshed and updated X100F sucessor has arrived. The Fuji X100V -- the fifth generation X100-series model -- has finally hit the scene and gains a number of updates and upgrades, both physical and under-the-hood. LIke the X-T3, X-T30 and X-Pro3, the new Fujifilm X100V gains the newer, slightly-higher-res 26MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor, up from the 24MP chip in the predecessor. Paired with the newer sensor is the X Processor 4 image processor, giving this practically-pocketable fixed-lens camera an overall similar imaging pipeline and performance features to its larger sibling models.

With the newer imaging system comes an updated ISO range, now offering a different base ISO of 160, compared to the ISO 200 base of the X100F. Additionally, there are two expanded low ISOs, 80 and 100, while the high ISO range remains the same: native maximum ISO is still 12,800, with two expanded high ISOs of 25,600 and 51,200. For the X100V, in particular, another new change is an improved 23mm f/2 lens. While the focal length and max. aperture remain unchanged, Fujifilm is said to have improved its optical performance thanks to the addition of two aspherical elements, offering better corner sharpness and close-focus performance.

We've just posted our standard First Shots series of sample images, which offer a well-controlled look at the X100V's image quality across its full ISO range. As always, we have RAW and JPEGs available for download and have a full image series at both default noise reduciton and with NR processing set to its lowest setting (the camera does not allow for NR to be disabled completely). Below is a quick side-by-side comparison of the new X100V set against its predecessor. Of course, you can always compare these X100V sample images against any previous camera we've tested using our Comparometer.

Base ISO: Fujifilm X100V (ISO 160, left) vs. Fujifilm X100F (ISO 200, right)



ISO 3200: Fujifilm X100V (left) vs. Fujifilm X100F (right)

Stay tuned for more from our Fuji X100V review!