Sigma fp v2.0 firmware update brings 12-bit 4K RAW output, ProRes RAW, better image quality, AF & more

Sigma today released Firmware Version 2.0 for the fp, their first major firmware update for the compact, full-frame mirrorless camera. As expected with a big update, the new v2.0 firmware introduces not only several fixes and improvements to existing features but also brings in a host of new functionality. Given the Sigma fp's popularity and broad capabilities in the video world, v2.0 introduces a number of solid new features for video creators and cinematographers.

With the updated firmware, the Sigma fp will now support a variety of new, high-quality video recording and capture options, including DCI 4K 12-bit RAW via HDMI output, as well support for ProRes RAW over HDMI to Atomos Ninja V recorders. Additionally, the fp will now support Blackmagic RAW codec via HDMI to BlackMagic Design's own external recorders.

Further video improvements include the ability to finally create and playback cinemagraphs -- unique hybrid photo/video "gif-like" images, and the ability to shoot HDR movies. Also, while the fp was already able to record 12-bit CinemaDNG 4K UHD video at 24p, the camera was unable to playback footage shot in this format; support for CinemaDNG in-camera playback has now been added.

Additional new functionality includes the ability to capture still images while in CINE mode, still image capture (frame grabs) from video files (CinemaDNG and MOV files), and support for camera controls while in USB mode. On that last note, Sigma plans to release an SDK (Software Development Kit) in early July that will allow third-party developers to create various software-based remote control functionality, tethering solutions, and more.

When it comes to bug fixes and improvement to existing fp features, the new v2.0 firmware is said to offer both improved image quality and AF performance -- however, exactly what that entails has not been specified by Sigma. The camera now also supports Dual Base ISO (ISO 100 and 3200), which is reminiscent of Panasonic's Dual Native ISO feature in the GH5S. The fp will now also support additional framerate options for the CinemaDNG video format, including 4K UHD 12bit at 25p and 29.97p (30p), Full HD 12bit at 100p and as well as Full HD at 8 and 10bit at 100p and 120p.

See below for the full list of new features and improvements.

Newly introduced functionality

Supports cinemagraphs creation and playback.

CinemaDNG footages playback

Supports still capture during live view and movie shooting in Cine mode

Supports still image capture from movie files (CinemaDNG, MOV) shot with the SIGMA fp

Supports HDR in movie shooting

Supports still and movie shooting in Director's Viewfinder mode

Supports DCI 4K 12bit / HDMI Raw output

Supports compressed raw recording with ATOMOS and Blackmagic Design external recorders※1

Camera movement control is compatible with ZHIYUN gimbals.(*1)

Instruction message appears when attempting to use greyed-out items in SHOOT menu

Supports camera control in USB mode (*2)

*1 Firmware update of the corresponding device is required.

*2 The SDK (Software Development Kit) for controlling the camera is scheduled to be available in early July.

Enhanced/modified functionality

Supports Dual Base ISO (ISO100 and 3200)

Improved AF performance

Improved recording stability with recording media

Improved image quality

Supports CinemaDNG 25 and 29.97 fps (UHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 fps (FHD 12bit) shooting

Supports CinemaDNG 100 and 119.88 fps (FHD 8bit and 10bit) shooting

"OFF" option available in Color mode

Exposure adjustment available in QS (Quick Set)

Tone control setting "Auto (Mild / Strong)" available during movie shooting

Supports USB Video Class (UVC) setting adjustments while the fp is connected to USB

Supports time code generation

Compatible with BWF format

Supports file size changes at aspect ratio 7:6

Supports changes of shutter sound effect

Bug corrections

The phenomenon of flickering in dark areas in video footages has been corrected

Bugs in USB Video Class (UVC) setting when connected to USB or during movie shooting have been corrected

Improved accuracy with evaluative exposure metering

Other minor bugs have been corrected

For all the details as well as to download Firmware v2.0, see the Sigma fp firmware download page.

