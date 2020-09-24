Canon announces new Super 35-based Cinema EOS C70, the first Cinema EOS camera with RF mount

Canon made a big splash with their recent EOS R5 and R6 models, particularly the R5, when it comes to video recording features, with options such as 8K RAW recording, 4K up to 120fps and 10-bit 4:2:2 recording. However, video recording on these cameras are not without some noticeable limitations -- they are after all photo-centric cameras first and foremost. And so, for those in search of a proper video-focused mirrorless camera, Canon has launched the new Cinema EOS C70, a new smaller form-factor Cinema EOS video camera and their first based around their newer RF-mount platform.

Unlike Canon's "standard" RF-mount EOS cameras, which are photo cameras first combined with video recording features, the new C70 is, as the Cinema EOS classification implies, a video camera first and foremost. The new Canon C70 offers less compromise in terms of compactness and size constraints for improved performance in extended video recording times, and also includes a whole host of video-focused features and amenities for the serious videographer, such as a built-in 10-stop ND filter, two built-in Mini XLR inputs, time code terminal, LUT importing and more.

As the full name suggests, the Canon EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera is optimized for 4K video recording. Based around a new, next-generation Super 35mm DGO Sensor (Super 35mm being similar in frame size to APS-C), the C70 is capable of recording 4K DCI (4096 x 2160) or UHD (3840 x 2160) up to 120fps and 2K DCI or 1080p at up to 180 fps. The new Super 35 DGO sensor also offers low noise performance and a claimed 16+ stops of dynamic range thanks to a dual-gain design (DGO meaning "dual gain output."). Each photodiode is paired with two gain circuits, one handling or prioritizing saturation (which Canon states will help preserve highlight detail), while the other gain circuit helps with noise control.

Further, the C70 is powered by a new video-centric image processor, the new DIGIC DV7, and along with its new sensor, the C70 offers video capture with Canon Log 2 and 3, as well as PQ and HLG gamma functionality. The Canon C70 records video in the XF-AVC format (in variable bit-rate), with both higher-quality Intra and compressed Long GOP codec, both using the MXF file format. Additionally, Long GOP 10-bit 4:2:2/4:2:0 MP4/HEVC is also available using an MP4 file format – a first in the Cinema EOS line.

Additional features include:

New Direct Touch Menu System

Coordinated Electronic Image Stabilization

Two built-in Mini XLR inputs

Time-code input/output terminal

Custom picture processing via import of 3D LUTs and recording to Look Files

Dual-SD card slots

Built-in stereo mic

Support for optional Canon RC-V100 remote control

Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x

Alongside the C70, Canon also announced a new mount adapter for using EF-mount lenses on this RF-mount cinema camera. The new Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x is a new optical adapter, which "preserves the similar FF wide-angle image onto the 4K Super 35mm image sensor while simultaneously elevating the lens camera sensitivity by one stop." In other words, the mount adapter uses built-in optical elements to adapt full-frame EF lenses for this smaller Super 35mm sensor format, while also boosting light-gathering capabilities -- much like a Metabones Speedbooster adapter. The new mount adapter maintains full electronic communication between the lens and camera, enabling optical lens corrections and transfer of lens metadata between the EOS C70 camera and select Canon EF lenses.

Price & Availability

The Canon EOS C70 4K Digital Cinema Camera is scheduled to be available in November 2020 for an estimated retail price of $5499.00. The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x is scheduled to be available in December 2020 for an estimated retail price of $599.99. For more information please visit cinemaeos.usa.canon.com.