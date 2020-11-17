Olympus finally unveils the 150-400mm f/4.5 IS Pro super-telephoto lens: See our in-depth Field Test

Click here to read our in-depth

Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 IS Pro Field Test

Initially unveiled alongside the E-M1X back at CP+ in 2019 as a development announcement, the M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens is arguably Olympus' most ambitious new lens, offering a massive amount of telephoto reach yet sporting their characteristic portability and lightweight design as a central feature. Almost two years later, the Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 lens is finally here, and it is one stellar piece of optical equipment.

Aimed squarely at professional and serious enthusiast nature and wildlife photographers, this new Zuiko Pro-series lens offers impressive telephoto versatility with a base 300-800mm-equivalent zoom range. However, the lens also comes equipped with a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, and at the flick of a switch you can reach out to a 1000mm-eq. focal length. But wait, there's more! The lens is also compatible with Olympus' standalone teleconverters, and when you add on the MC-20 2x TC, you have a 2000mm-equivalent supertelephoto lens that you can easily use hand-held (despite appearances) thanks to its unique lightweight construction and powerful image stabilization.

Olympus already wowed us and many others in the wildlife world with the 300mm f/4 IS Pro lens, but the new 150-400mm f/4.5 IS Pro lens takes things to an all-new level. Designed to compete against larger, heavier and more expensive super-telephoto zoom lenses, such as the Canon 200-400mm f/4L IS or the Nikon 180-400mm f/4E VR, the Olympus 150-400mm offers a surprisingly lightweight, portable and fully weather-sealed package as well as impressive image quality performance and AF speeds.

However, all this exciting technology, features and unique design doesn't come cheap. With an MSRP of US$7,499, the 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO is without a doubt a serious investment, and by far Olympus' most expensive lens offered in recent years. However, when you consider the full-frame competing lenses often range past the $10,000 mark, things become a bit more interesting.

E-M1X: 438mm (877mm eq.), f/5.6, 1/800s, ISO 2500, 1.25x TC

We were given an early look at the new Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 IS Pro lens, and we have an in-depth Field Test ready and waiting for all those curious to see Olympus' new ultimate wildlife lens in action. Head on over to read our Olympus 150-400mm f/4.5 IS Pro Field Test for all the details about how this lens handles in the field. And of course, be sure to check out the Gallery Page for a wide variety of RAWs and JPEGs for download!

E-M1X: 500mm (1000mm eq.), f/5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 1000, 1.25x TC



E-M1X: 500mm (1000mm eq.), f/5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 2000, 1.25x TC