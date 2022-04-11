Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro relaunch with website redesign and new joint membership program

We're pleased to share that two of our Image Creators Network sister publications, Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro, today unveiled a complete overhaul of their websites, as well as announced a new joint membership program that provides several exciting benefits, including exclusive member content and entries into photo contests. The new website designs on both Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro delivers a clean, fresh new look as well as a better reading experience whether you're on desktop, tablet or a mobile device.

The new Digital Photo Pro

Alongside the new website designs, we are also introducing a new combined membership program that brings together both Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro. For over two decades, Digital Photo has been the one-stop shop for photographers of all skill levels who want to learn how to make better photographs and stay on top of the latest gear and technology. Since 2003, Digital Photo Pro is the leading source of new ideas and techniques for professional photographers, showcasing innovative concepts in still and motion image capture, equipment reviews and industry news. This new membership program brings you the best experience on both websites.

Available in two flavors, Monthly and Annual Memberships, both membership levels give you full, unlimited access to all of the content on both websites as well as member-only photo galleries and commenting. If you opt for the Annual membership, you also receive a complimentary entry for your choice of two of Digital Photo's photo contests each year, which is a $50 value by itself.

Check out the new look at Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro now, and learn more about the new membership options over at Digital Photo.