Street Scene 2022 Photo Contest: Send us your best candid street photos for a chance to win great prizes!

Street photographers, ready your camera gear or start sorting through your photo library, our Street Scene Photo Contest is back! Imaging Resource is once again teaming up with our sister publication, Digital Photo, to co-host our annual photo contest celebrating all things street photography. This year's contest has just opened for submissions, and we're asking you to send us your best candid street photos for a chance to win some fantastic prizes!

Candid street photography is a widely varied genre and can encompass all sorts of interesting, dramatic or even humourous moments -- ones that often happen in the blink of an eye. Some, on the other hand, take a bit of patience and clever timing. Street photography is more than just taking a camera with your as you walk down the street and taking a quick snapshot, too. It takes a keen eye for spotting interesting subjects and compositions, quick reflexes and sound knowledge of working with your camera gear to get excellent street photos.

If you're passionate about street photography, we ask that you send us your best street photos. You'll have a chance to win some great prizes, including a $500 first place cash prize as well as several exciting items thanks to our wonderful sponsors. First Place winners also receive a BenQ SW270C 27-inch 2K Photo Editing Monitor and a Datacolor SpyderX Pro monitor calibrator. Other prizes include Skylum Luminar AI photo editing software, a flash accessories kit, photo placement in a Bay Photo winners calendar and more!

Photo entries start at $25 for the first photo submission and then $15 for each additional entry -- and you can enter as many photos as you'd like. Digital Photo Annual Members ($49/year) receive a free entry to two photo contests per year ($50 value).

For all of the contest rules as well as a few articles to help get the creative juices flowing, visit the 2022 Street Scene Photo Contest page.

Good luck!