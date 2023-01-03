Fujifilm X-T5 Gallery: An initial sampling of real-world images from Fuji’s high-res enthusiast camera

Just named as our 2022 Best Camera for Enthusiasts, the new Fujifilm X-T5 continues Fuji's award-winning heritage of their impressive X-T series of APS-C mirrorless cameras. This latest-generation model maintains that classic retro-inspired design we've come to know and love from many of Fuji's X Series cameras. From the outside, the X-T5 might look similar to its predecessor, but under the hood, this is likely the biggest upgrade and improvement we've ever seen to this camera series.

The X-T5 makes a big jump in resolving power, going from a 26MP sensor to a whopping 40MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor -- the same one inside the flagship X-H2. In fact, the X-T5 gains the same overall imaging pipeline as its higher-end sibling -- same sensor and the same processor. Plus, it gains the upgraded autofocusing system, with improved speed, precision and sophistication with the added deep learning-based subject-detection modes. Burst speeds are plentiful, with 15fps with the mechanical shutter and up to an impressive 20fps with the electronic shutter at full resolution.

X-T5 + XF100-400mm: 400mm, F6.4, 1/500s, ISO 1000, -0.3EV

My in-depth hands-on review is still in progress, but after testing the X-T5 in the lab, I've now been spending some time outdoors with Fuji's new enthusiast camera. I have an initial selection of real-world gallery images, and so far, I'm really enjoying what I'm seeing! The results and performance have been very positive, with the camera offering excellent image quality and swift, nimble performance. As a wildlife photography fan, the new eye detection for birds has been a particular favorite of mine. The X-T5 might not be the first choice for wildlife photographers, as the bigger grip on the X-H2 or X-H2S is arguably more appropriate for long-lens shooting. However, the X-T5 can undoubtedly hold its own in this arena, especially if you use a lighter lens like the XF 100-400. The new sensor, processor, and intelligence AF features have proven very impressive. Autofocus feels fast and accurate, and the image quality is very good, even at higher ISOs -- something Fujifilm cameras do very well!

X-T5 + XF56mm F1.2 R WR: 56mm, F1.2, 1/1800s, ISO 125, -0.3EV

There is much more to test and explore with the new Fujifilm X-T5, but if you want to get an early look at some of the real-world photos I've captured with the camera, head on to our Fuji X-T5 Gallery. If you want to see how it performs in our lab testing scenario, check out the Fuji X-T5 Samples Page or see our Comparometer.

X-T5 + XF100-400mm: 400mm, F6.4, 1/480s, ISO 1250, -1EV

