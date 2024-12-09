Christmas comes early as Amazon drops Canon R8 mirrorless camera to its lowest-ever price

Black Friday had its moments for camera-related deals but there wasn’t exactly something for everyone. Surprisingly, some of Amazon's latest holiday sales have been offering better discounts on select models, with some dropping to their lowest price. One to note this Christmas is the Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera. This full-frame hybrid camera is now available at just $1,099, a 27% discount off its $1,499 listed price, although we have seen it drop to around $1,200 before.

The Canon R8 boasts a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s advanced DIGIC X processor, delivering exceptional image quality and low-light performance. Its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system features 1,053 autofocus zones, covering 100% of the frame with cutting-edge subject detection, including people, animals, vehicles, and even niche subjects like aircraft and trains.

For video creators, the R8 offers uncropped 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, oversampled from 6K, and Full-HD high frame rate recording up to 180 fps. With Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ support, it ensures professional-grade color grading flexibility. The camera’s compact design—Canon’s lightest full-frame RF-mount body—makes it a perfect companion for on-the-go creators.

Additional features include a vari-angle LCD touchscreen, 2.36 million-dot OLED EVF, and built-in wireless connectivity for seamless content sharing.

Whether you’re a budding filmmaker, a professional photographer, or simply upgrading your kit, the Canon R8 offers outstanding value at this discounted price. Don't miss this opportunity to snag a full-frame powerhouse for less.