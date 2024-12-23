Amazon knocks $150 off the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, dropping it to its lowest-ever price

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently available at a great deal, offering a high-performance smartphone that combines cutting-edge features, top-tier camera capabilities, and Google’s AI technology. It’s the perfect option for anyone looking for a smartphone that can deliver exceptional performance, stunning photos, and 8K video recording.

Now priced at $1,399 (down from $1,549), the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerful Android smartphone designed to take your mobile experience to the next level. With a 6.8-inch Super Actua Display and a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers a smooth and immersive viewing experience, whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or browsing the web.

This smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera system that delivers the best photos and videos yet. Capture detailed shots with Super Res Zoom, shoot sharp videos in low-light conditions using Night Sight Video, and record stunning 8K video with Video Boost. The AI-powered features like Magic Editor and Best Take ensure your photos always look their best, while the Gemini AI assistant makes it easier than ever to get the information you need quickly and accurately.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is also unlocked, giving you the flexibility to use it with any carrier, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. It also supports 5G connectivity for faster speeds and enhanced performance.