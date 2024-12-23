Amazon’s holiday sales keep delivering; Canon’s R10 with RF-S18-45mm lens kit is back below $1000

The Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit is now available at a fantastic price, making it the perfect time to grab this hybrid camera. With its 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, this camera delivers sharp, detailed images and high-definition 4K video, all for under $1000.

Currently priced at $999 (down from $1,099), the Canon EOS R10 offers a 9% discount, bringing cutting-edge technology to content creators at a competitive price. Equipped with the DIGIC X image processor, it ensures fast, high-quality performance, perfect for both photography and video creation.

The camera also features Canon’s advanced autofocus system, which includes smart subject detection, ensuring that your subject remains in sharp focus even in fast-moving scenes. Additionally, the EOS R10 supports high-speed continuous shooting at up to 15 frames per second, ideal for capturing split-second action without missing a moment.

For videographers, the Canon EOS R10 delivers stunning 4K video, perfect for vlogging or producing high-quality video content. It’s also designed for convenience, with a vibrant anti-smudge LCD screen for improved shot planning and easy navigation. The camera operates on the Canon LP-E17 battery, and with the optional USB Power Adapter PD-E, you can conveniently charge the battery while it’s still inside the camera.

Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional content creator, the Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera provides excellent value, combining ease of use with powerful performance, making it an ideal tool for creating captivating photos and videos.