DJI Osmo 360 Latest Rumors, Launch Date Speculation, and Leaks

DJI appears poised to enter the 360-degree action camera market with its much-anticipated Osmo 360. Enthusiasts have long speculated about the device, eager to see how DJI will compete in this space.

DJI has officially confirmed the Osmo 360, building excitement ahead of its upcoming launch. With this highly anticipated release, the company is poised to challenge key rivals like the Insta360 X5 and GoPro Max in the 360-degree action camera space.

In this article, we round up everything currently known about the rumored DJI Osmo 360—from potential release dates to leaked specifications. As always, keep in mind that none of this information has been officially confirmed by DJI, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll continue updating this page as more details become available.

When Could the DJI Osmo 360 Be Released?

DJI has officially teased its long-rumored 360-degree action camera, the Osmo 360, with a reveal event scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 8 AM EDT. The teaser features a silhouette of the camera and the phrase “All in One,” suggesting that the device will offer full 360-degree video capabilities—likely in a compact, all-in-one package.

The teaser aligns with recent rumors pointing to a major DJI announcement this month. Alongside the Osmo 360, reports indicate that DJI may also unveil the DJI Mic 3, the next-gen version of its popular wireless microphone system.

Images of the Osmo 360’s retail packaging have also leaked online, hinting that DJI may already have inventory prepared to ship shortly after the announcement. This supports speculation that the camera will be available for purchase soon after the event.

The timing also lines up with regulatory filings. The Osmo 360 first appeared in FCC documents back in October 2024, and DJI typically releases products within six months of filing. If those timelines hold, the July 31 reveal is right on track with DJI’s usual product rollout cadence.



DJI Osmo 360 Specification Rumors

DroneXL shared detailed specs for the upcoming action camera. One of the most exciting claims is that the DJI Osmo 360 will feature native 8K video recording, powered by dual 1-inch CMOS sensors—a significant upgrade over the 1/1.28-inch sensors found in rival cameras like the Insta360 X5.

Here’s a summary of the rumored key specs:

Camera Type: 360° Action Camera

Resolution: Up to 8K (UHD), 4K/120fps (single-lens mode)

Sensor: Dual 1-inch CMOS

Megapixels: 120MP combined sensor resolution

Video Formats: 8K, 4K, 2.7K, 1080p Full HD

Color Depth: 10-bit with D-Log support

FOV Options: 170° at 4K/120fps, 155° at 5K/60fps

Screen Size: 5.08 cm (2-inch), resolution 314 × 556

Audio: Dual mic input support, ambient backup recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6.0, Magnetic quick-release

Memory Support: MicroSDHD

Build: Waterproof, stabilized, magnetic charging

Battery Life: Up to 100 mins (8K/30fps), extendable to 180 mins with Battery Extension Bar



Leaked performance details also claim 6K 360° video recording at 60fps, 4K slow motion, and HorizonSteady 360° stabilization for smooth footage even during rapid movements or rotations. These features suggest a device designed not only for immersive storytelling but also for professional use cases like vlogging, action sports, and VR content creation.

DJI Osmo Rumored Features

The DJI Osmo 360 is expected to support dual DJI microphone transmitters for high-quality two-speaker audio, while the built-in mic’s backup mode may capture ambient sound for added realism.

Mounting is said to be hassle-free, with a magnetic quick-release system, 1/4” thread, and magnetic charging—all compatible with Osmo Action accessories. The optional Battery Extension Bar may unlock more mounting options and extended power.

Fitness data from Apple Watch, Garmin, and other third-party devices can reportedly be overlaid on your footage, making it ideal for action sports creators.

DJI Osmo 360 Pricing Rumors

According to insider Jasper Ellens, the Osmo 360 has already been spotted in retail channels in Australia, with a listed price of AU$759, which converts to approximately $500 USD. This would make it slightly more affordable than the Insta360 X5 (around $550), positioning DJI competitively in the premium 360 camera market.