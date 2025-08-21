The New Insta360 Go Ultra Gets a Larger Sensor and Longer Battery Life

Insta360 has officially announced the Go Ultra, the latest addition to its popular line of compact action cameras and the successor to last year’s Go 3S. While slightly larger than its predecessor, the Go Ultra brings a major hardware upgrade with a 221% larger sensor, promising better image quality for both photos and video.

The Go Ultra takes inspiration from the company’s X and Ace series cameras but packs those features into a tiny square body weighing just 53 grams. Inside, it houses a Type 1/1.28-inch image sensor—the same one found in the Ace Pro 2—making this one of the smallest action cameras to feature such a large sensor.

Bigger Sensor, Better Performance

Thanks to the new sensor, the Go Ultra can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps and capture 50-megapixel still images. That’s double the frame rate of the Go 3S, and Insta360 says users can expect improved low-light performance, especially when shooting in the dedicated 2.7K PureVideo Mode.

Under the hood, the Go Ultra also uses a new 5nm AI chip that powers faster processing, smarter noise reduction, and enhanced image quality—features previously unavailable on other Go-series cameras.

Say hello to GO Ultra, the tiny 4K powerhouse ��



Get yours NOW with FREE shipping �� https://t.co/HMeWlOkWZR pic.twitter.com/IqtDKzUMp3 — Insta360 (@insta360) August 21, 2025

Longer Battery Life and Faster Charging

Battery life sees a significant upgrade. The Go Ultra can record continuously for 70 minutes on its own or up to 200 minutes when paired with the Action Pod. When it’s time to recharge, Insta360 claims the camera can reach 80% battery in just 10 minutes via USB-C fast charging.

Unlike the Go 3S, which relied on built-in storage, the Go Ultra now uses a single microSD card slot supporting capacities up to 2TB—a welcome change for users who want to shoot longer, higher-resolution videos without storage concerns.

Action Pod Gets a Bigger Screen

The Action Pod remains a key part of the Go Ultra system. The camera magnetically attaches to the pod, which secures in place with a push-button release. The pod itself measures 1.9 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches and weighs 3.8 ounces, bringing the combined weight to 5.7 ounces with the camera installed.

This time, the Action Pod gets a larger 2.5-inch articulating touchscreen LCD, up from the 2.2-inch display on the Go 3S. It acts as both a remote monitor and a full control hub for framing shots and reviewing footage.

Instead of a standard tripod mount, the Go Ultra relies on magnetic mounting, allowing it to snap onto metal surfaces or connect seamlessly with Insta360’s growing lineup of mounting accessories.

Durability and Smart Features

The Go Ultra is rated IPX8 waterproof up to 10 meters (33 feet), making it suitable for underwater shooting without additional housing. The Action Pod, however, carries an IPX4 rating, meaning it’s splash-resistant but not fully waterproof.

As with previous Insta360 cameras, the Go Ultra integrates with the Insta360 app, offering AI-powered editing tools, creative transitions, and special effects for quick content creation on the go.

“Insta360 Go Ultra takes the camera advancements made with our Ace and X series and puts them into a compact, pocket-friendly design that creators love,” said Max Richter, Insta360’s Co-Founder and VP of Marketing. “It opens up new creative possibilities without compromising portability.”

Pricing and Availability

The Insta360 Go Ultra is available now for pre-order through Amazon, B&H Photo, and the Insta360 official store for $449.99. The standard bundle includes the Go Ultra action camera,

Action Pod, Quick-release safety cord, Magnetic easy clip, Magnetic pendant, USB-C cable and Lens guard.