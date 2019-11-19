Wow! Great glass for the holidays: Three of Sigma’s best lenses at up to $250 discount if you act quickly!





It's that time again -- with year's end fast approaching, the holiday season is almost upon us! But what to get for the photographer in your life, whether that's a friend, family member or perhaps yourself? The good folks at family-run Japanese optics manufacturer Sigma have some great deals just in time for Black Friday, with several of their best lenses -- and a couple of mount converters, too -- all available at their lowest-ever prices. But you'll need to act quickly, because these deals expire in just a couple of weeks from now!

All of these are optics we've reviewed and loved! There's the Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art at a discount of $250 (we called it "an excellent lens ... with comparatively great performance"), the Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art for a $120 discount (which "trounces any similar model available for less than $4,000"), and the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art for a $120 discount ("the sharpest 85mm lens we've seen"). And then there are the mount converters, which will let you attach most any Canon or compatible EF-mount lens or, alternatively, any Sigma SA-mount lens to your Sony E-mount mirrorless camera, now selling at a $100 discount that's barely over half its regular price.

To help out, we've provided one-click links below that will take you straight to all of Sigma's deals, which include three superb prime lenses and two mount converters amongst their number. Hit the links to order any of these great lenses from our affiliates, Adorama or B&H Photo Video, and not only will you get some great new glass for your cameras or those of your loved ones -- you'll also help to support all of us here at Imaging Resource at no extra cost to you!