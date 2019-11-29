Firmware Friday: A little firmware and a whole lot of software from Blackmagic, Fuji, Nikon and Ricoh





After something of a record-breaker last week, this week's Firmware Friday roundup returns to a more manageable size. It's also a tale more of software than of firmware this time around, with only one camera having been updated in the past seven days, but many applications on the list to talk about.

Let's get right down to it!

Blackmagic URSA Broadcast and RAW plugins

Kicking things off with Blackmagic, the company released version 1.6 of its Blackmagic RAW software earlier in the week. Changes are pretty straightforward -- there's support for one new camera (the URSA Broadcast) and improved performance / stability for two plugins (Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro). You can download the Windows version here, the Mac OS version here or the Linux version here.

Fujifilm RAW File Converter EX 3.0, Tether Plugin PRO for GFX and X Acquire

Next up, we have Fujifilm. The company has issued two software updates for Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina) users this week, and withdrawn one as well. Last week's Tether Plugin Pro for GFX update version 1.15.0 was taken back offline and replaced by the previous version 1.14.0 after Fujifilm discovered that it wasn't correctly transferring Raw+JPEG image pairs. Meanwhile, updated installers for X Raw Studio and PC AutoSave now function correctly with Catalina. Get X Raw Studio version 1.8.0 here, PC Autosave version 1.2.0.1 here, and the Tether Plugin Pro for GFX version 1.14.0 here.

Nikon Capture NX-D, ViewNX-i, Camera Control Pro, Picture Control Utility, Message Center and Wireless Transmitter Utility

Where Fujifilm's updates were all about the Mac, Nikon's are all on Windows only this time around. And again, they're pretty straightforward -- all seven releases are aimed at resolving issues with some antivirus software incorrectly flagging the previous versions as having viruses in the files IFGLS001.exe and IFGLS001.exe. Get the updated versions at the links below:

Ricoh G900SE and Theta SC2

Finally, the only new firmware this week comes to us courtesy of Ricoh. Although the company has issued two new firmware versions, only one is available for download. That's because the other is shipping on the newly-released Ricoh Theta SC2 camera right out of the box, and so there's no need for a download. (But for reference, the launch firmware version for the SC2 is version 1.0.3.)

The sole download is for the Ricoh G900SE, and mirrors that released for the G900 at the start of the month by extending support for the somewhat obscure CALS guidelines from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, among other changes. Firmware version 1.01, which you can download here, brings the following five tweaks:

Improved Bluetooth function.

Improved the battery life of using "Interval Shooting" and "Interval Movie" uses with revised sequences.

Added choices newly to the following items in the “Shooting menu” of “CALS mode”. Pix. Track SR: ON ISO Setting: 12800, 25600

Improved stability for general performance.

And that's all for this week. Be sure to check back next time for more firmware and software news!

