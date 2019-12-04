Panasonic LX100 II Review Conclusion: A great camera made even better with IQ, performance gains

Panasonic LX100 II Review • Review Conclusion





Back in 2014, we found a lot to love when we reviewed Panasonic's first ever large-sensor, compact camera, the LX100. Following in its footsteps, the next-generation Panasonic LX100 II might look very similar to its predecessor on the outside, but beneath its skin it sports a brand-new imaging pipeline promising even better image quality and greater performance than before.

The LX100 II also boasts a handy new touch-screen display for quick-and-easy subject selection, as well as modern conveniences like Bluetooth connectivity, support for in-camera battery charging and more. And now that we've finished testing the LX100 II both in the lab and out in the real world, it's time for us to render our verdict on the second model in the LX100 series.

Does this compact and customizable shooter with its roomy Four Thirds-format image sensor belong in your coat pocket or camera bag? Find out now in the just-published conclusion of our Panasonic LX100 II review! (And if you've not already done so, be sure to check out our in-depth LX100 II field test, as well!)