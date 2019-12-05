Fuji X-Pro3 Field Test: Excellent image quality and performance, but puzzling new design changes

Click here to read our Fuji X-Pro3 Field Test

Earlier this fall Fujifilm finally updated their APS-C rangefinder camera model with the release of the X-Pro3. Much like previous generation X Series models, this third-phase of X Series now all share a similar imaging pipeline as well as autofocus and performance features. Like the X-T3, the new Fuji X-Pro3 uses the same 26.1-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor paired with a faster X Processor 4 imaging processor, which offers upgrades to both image quality and performance over the earlier X-Pro2. When it comes to autofocus, the X-Pro3 offers significant improvements, with faster overall performance, new features like Eye AF and more AF points -- up from 273 to a healthy 425.

XF 23mm f/2 WR: 23mm, f/2.0, 1/1000s, ISO 160 (Edited in ACR)

For the most part, the image quality and performance of the X-Pro3 is more or less identical to the X-T3, which is to say, fantastic. In the field, I found the X-Pro3 captures excellent images, with lots of fine detail, great colors (as usual for Fuji) and really good dynamic range and high ISO quality for an APS-C camera. When it comes to design and handling, however, Fuji didn't simply take the X-Pro2 body and swap in the internals of the X-T3 (though I wish they had). Instead, Fuji tweaked the styling and design, opting for a unique rear screen design that obscures the rear display in typical viewfinder shooting. Plus, they did away with some handy buttons that I found made the last model easier to operate.

All in all, the Fuji X-Pro3 is still an excellent camera that captures wonderful images, and the updated performance and AF system are very much appreciated. However, the design changes feel somewhat polarizing. Some will like it, while others won't. I can certainly see the appeal for this simplified "viewfinder-centric" shooting experience, but for me, it hindered the usability of the camera. For all of my thoughts on using Fuji's latest rangefinder-styled mirrorless camera, check out my Fuji X-Pro3 Field Test.