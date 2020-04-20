The Canon EOS R5 is shaping up to be a video beast: 8K 30p RAW, 4K 120p 4:2:2 10-bit & more!

Canon today unveiled a few more exciting tidbits of information about their upcoming high-end EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera, this time focusing on more of the video capabilities of this new potential powerhouse. And boy, oh boy, if you are serious about shooting video -- and perhaps don't want or need to jump all the way up to a Cinema EOS camera -- the new Canon EOS R5 looks like it'll be an absolute beast of a camera for shooting video!

Announced as part of a Canon Virtual Press Conference, during which the company unveiled a host of new cinema, broadcast and other video-related products, the upcoming Canon EOS R5 is still classified as "in development," despite being initially announced back in mid-February. We are, therefore, still in the dark about the new R5's full features list, specifications and price point. However, we have nonetheless been treated to more information about the camera's video shooting capabilities, and they sound very impressive indeed.

Despite its relatively compact form-factor, the EOS R5 is slated to offer 8K RAW internal recording up to 30p, 4K internal video recording at up to 120p with 4:2:2 10-bit Log, No-crop 8K and 4K capture, Dual Pixel CMOS AF support in both 8K and 4K recording mode and more. Oh, and unlike the EOS R and RP, the R5 will feature dual memory card slots -- one CFexpress and UHS-II SD slot.

Clearly, the new sensor and processor, as well as the camera's construction, must allow for very efficient processing performance as well as good heat dissipation in order for it to offer such high-resolution and high bitrate video recording capabilities.

See the list below for the full run-down of just-announced details for the Canon EOS R5:

8K RAW internal video recording up to 29.97 fps

8K internal video recording up to 29.97 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265).

4K internal video recording up to 119.88 fps in 4:2:2 10-bit Canon Log (H.265)/4:2:2 10-bit HDR PQ (H.265). 4K external recording is also available up to 59.94 fps.

No crop 8K and 4K video capture using the full-width of the sensor. (When in 8K RAW, 8K/4K DCI modes.)

Dual Pixel CMOS AF available in all 8K and 4K recording modes.

Canon Log available in 8K and 4K internal recording modes.

A Canon first, the EOS R5 will feature 5-axis In-Body Image Stabilization, which works in conjunction with Optical IS equipped with many of the RF and EF lenses.

Dual-card slots: 1x CFexpress and 1x SD UHS-II.

In addition to these video-related details, we already know from the earlier Canon R5 development announcement that the camera is stated to be capable of shooting still images at up to 20 frames-per-second with its electronic shutter and 12fps with its mechanical shutter. With this feature set in mind, the camera is certainly going up against the highest-performance mirrorless cameras currently on the market, such as Sony's A9-series models. It also puts it up near Canon's own 1D Mark III, which offers 16fps burst (OVF) or 20fps with Live View. Additionally, the R5 will have wireless connectivity and will be capable of automatically transferring images with Canon's newly-announced image.canon cloud platform.

For more details about the Canon EOS R5, see our Product Overview page or visit usa.canon.com/EOSR5.

