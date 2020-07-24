Fujifilm launches professional services program for U.S. owners of X Series and GFX systems

Professional and enthusiast owners of high-end Fujifilm gear will be pleased to hear that the company has just launched a new professional services program for the United States. Anyone who registers a minimum of $3000 in X-series or GFX-series gear is eligible for the program.

Designed to provide dedicated phone and email support for technical troubleshooting as well as a variety of additional services, including discounts to certain repair and cleaning services, the program operates via a paid annual membership priced at $399. However, if you sign up by September 30th of this year you'll only pay $199 for the first year, which is quite a nice discount and entry into the program!

Companies such as Canon, Nikon, Sony and Olympus all offer varying service programs for working professionals using their platforms, and so it's certain that Fujifilm owners will be glad to now see a program for their brand of choice. Designed to assist both still photographers as well as videographers, the program also provides an additional 1-year extended warranty to owners' existing equipment warranty purchased and registered during that membership year. Other amenities include a 50% discount on routine checks and cleanings, 30% off expedited repairs and two business day turnaround and repair loaners.

Overview of Fujifilm Professional Services benefits

The program provides an online portal where members can access information regarding cleanings and repairs, track their history and even monitor shipping. Victor Ha, Fujifilm's senior director of marketing for Fujifilm North America adds: "We created this professional services program from the ground up to provide a level of support and peace-of-mind to the numerous professionals using our gear day-to-day. We took the suggestions from our community to heart, and are proud to offer this program to our X Series and GFX System users. I am confident that the program will be an asset to its members."

For more information and to register before the September 30th deadline, please see the Fujifilm Professional Services web page!