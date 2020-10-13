Sony A7S III Video Specs & Sample Videos: A run-down of video features and real-world samples

Though IR generally caters to photographers and focuses on still cameras, video has become an increasingly important part of the modern visual creators' repertoire. Those wanting excellent video quality, performance, and features inside a compact full-frame camera package had most likely considered Sony's popular A7S-series of Alpha cameras. Sporting a uniquely low-res 12MP sensor, the A7S-series puts a focus not only on impressive dynamic range and low-light photo performance but also high-quality and professional-oriented video capabilities.

The long-awaited third-generation Sony A7S III arrived on the scene earlier this year and while this new model maintains the same 12-megapixel image resolution, it's an all-new sensor design, and one also paired to Sony's latest image processor. The A7S III's now-backside-illuminated 12MP chip and new BIONZ XR image processor combined to give the camera impressive low-light performance, with a maximum high ISO sensitivity topping-out at ISO 409,600 and excellent dynamic range performance.

(Note to self: Shooting video at 600mm is very tricky, as every little vibration is easily picked up; buy a sturdier tripod!)

Click here to see more video samples.

On the video side of the equation, the new A7S III has been tailor-made for 4K video recording, offering essentially unlimited 4K UHD recording at up to 120fps with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. The A7S III features three video formats to choose from, including XAVC HS (Long GOP, using H.265 HEVC encoding and an even higher-quality, all-new XAVC S-I format that uses ALL-I (Intra) compression and bitrates up to 600Mbps (4K 60p). Additionally, regardless of recording format, the A7S III offers high-quality 10-bit video with 4:2:2 chroma subsampling for improved quality and color information. For even higher-quality video, there's also up to 4K 60p 16-bit RAW video output via the HDMI port using an external recorder.



For a more in-depth rundown of the Sony A7S III's video features as well as a selection of real-world video samples, head over to our Sony A7S III Video Page. Note: The video samples are embedded/hosted on YouTube for easier playback; however, this adds additional compression to the video clips. Download links for un-touched, straight-from-camera videos are provided under each video.