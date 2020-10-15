Fujifilm unveils the compact, lightweight X-S10, their smallest X Series camera with IBIS

The Fuji X-T4 from earlier this year brought us 5-axis in-body image stabilization into an X-T3-style camera body. Prior to this, Fuji only offered IBIS in a singular camera model, the high-end and quite large X-H1. But what if you wanted something smaller, lighter and at a lower price point, yet that still sported IBIS? Say hello to the compact Fujifilm X-S10. This new X Series model is essentially an "X-T4 Light," offering the same imaging pipeline, same AF system and 5-axis IBIS, packed into a very compact and easy-to-use camera body, that's also lighter on the purse strings.

Design-wise, the X-S10 maintains some of Fuji's classic X Series styling, but in many ways, it opts for a more traditional design in terms of its control layout. Gone are the characteristic trio of exposure dials seen on most other X Series models, and instead, we have front and rear command dials, an ISO button, and a classic PASM mode dial. For those accustomed to other camera systems, the operability of the X-S10 should be much more familiar. Additionally, despite its compact footprint, the X-S10 features a fairly large, deep handgrip, making it surprisingly comfortable to hold.

As mentioned, the X-S10 uses the same imaging pipeline as the X-T4: same 26.1MP X-Trans 4 BSI CMOS sensor and quad-core X-Processor 4 engine. The ISO range spans the same native ISO 160-12800, with expandable settings down to a low ISO of 80 and up to ISO 51200. The AF system is also the same, with a 425-point hybrid AF system with on-sensor phase-detect. The svelte X-S10 also shoots 4K, though it does differ slightly from the X-T4 in this area, topping-out 4K recording at 30p rather than the X-T4's 60p.

The Fuji X-S10 is slated to go on sale in November with a body-only retail price of US$999.95. There will also be two kit options: XF18-55mm F2.8-4 R lens kit for US$1,399.95 and XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR lens kit for US$1,499.95.

