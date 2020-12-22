Nikon Z7 II First Shots: Lab sample images from Nikon’s refreshed high-res full-frame Z camera

Earlier this year, Nikon refreshed both of their original full-frame Z-series mirrorless cameras, announcing the Z6 II and the Z7 II. Both cameras remain nearly identical to their predecessor from a visual standpoint, save for now offering dual card slots (yes!). It's under the hood where most of the changes and improvements lie, though to be fair, there are still some notable similarities to the original versions of both camera models.

Both the Z6 II and Z7 II sport the same sensors as their precessors, with the Z6 II sticking to a 24MP sensor and the Z7 II utilizing the same 45.7-megapixel BSI full-frame sensor. As before, the Z7 II offers a wide ISO range, with an unconventional base ISO of 64, which can be extended further down an impressive ISO 32, and a high native ISO of 25,600 (expandable up to ISO 102400).

Paired with the sensor, however, is now a dual-processor setup. The Z7 II and Z6 II are both now powered by dual EXPEED 6 image processors, which, according to Nikon, should offer improved performance for burst shooting speeds, buffer depths as well as improved video recording features -- which now includes 4K video up to 60fps.

While our Field Tests for both of these cameras are now underway, there are, of course, sample images to share. A short while back we shared Z6 II lab sample images, and now we've had a chance to give the Z7 II the classic First Shots treatment, as well. As always, our First Shots series offers a look at the camera's image quality performance across its full ISO range, using a standardized Still Life scene. We have two ISO series, one with the camera's default level of noise reduction processing, and another with NR processing disabled. And, of course, untouched RAW files are available for download, too. Be sure to use our Comparometer tool to see side-by-side comparisons of test images from the Nikon Z7 II against nearly all other cameras we've tested over the years.

For a quick comparison, check out the Nikon Z7 II at Base ISO and ISO 6400 side-by-side against one of its top competitors, the 45MP Canon R5:

Nikon Z7 II vs. Canon R5

Base ISO: Nikon Z7 II (ISO 64) vs Canon R5 (ISO 100)

ISO 6400: Nikon Z7 II vs Canon R5

Stay tuned for more in our Nikon Z7 II Review!