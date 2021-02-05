In Other News: Nikon rebates, Sony A1 BTS video, a closer look at the Fujifilm GFX 100S and much more

In this week's edition of 'In Other News,' we will be looking at new Nikon lens rebates, a Sony Alpha 1 behind-the-scenes video, an in-depth look at the GFX 100S with Fujifilm itself, a day in the life of an NHL photographer amid a pandemic, photography-themed playing cards, lighting tips, Lightroom tricks and we will be sharing a CreativeLive interview with the talented Rashida Zagon.

Nikon lens rebates: Save up to $200 on select Nikon lenses during February

At Nikon Rumors, we saw news of new Nikon lens rebates for February. The instant savings range from $70 to $200 and apply to a total of nine Nikon F-mount lenses, including a variety of fast 20mm, 24mm and 28mm primes. You can check out the rebates at Adorama and B&H.

The Nikon AF-S 105mm f/1.4E lens is on sale for just under $1,900, a $200 savings when compared to its regular price.

Behind the scenes, and underwater, with the Sony Alpha 1

When Sony announced the exciting new Alpha 1 camera, it did so with the aid of images and video created by many talented photographers. As part of the marketing blitz, Sony teamed up with Sea Legacy founders Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen in the Bahamas to do an underwater shoot with tiger sharks. It's awesome, and you can go behind the scenes in the video below. The shoot is featured in the video 'Hunters of Light,' which can be viewed further down.

Take an in-depth look at the Fujifilm GFX 100S with Fujifilm

As first seen at Fuji Rumors, Fujifilm has released a couple of GFX 100S-focused episodes of its 'Fujifilm X Lab' video series. The episodes are in Japanese, but you can use YouTube's built-in captions and auto-translation tools.

The first episode focuses on how Fujifilm's engineers were able to make the GFX 100S so compact while maintaining in-body image stabilization. Of course, a large part of making the camera compact involved developing the new shutter mechanism and the smaller IBIS system.

The latest episode is about the new Nostalgic Negative Film Simulation. To build the new Film Simulation, Fujifilm engineers studied the work of numerous analog photographers, including William Eggleston, Stephen Shore, Joel Sternfeld and Richard Misrach.

A day in the life of an NHL photographer during a pandemic

While professional sports leagues around the world have strived to give people something to enjoy during the pandemic, it's certainly not business as usual in the sports world. As a massive hockey fan (go Habs go!), I'm glad that the NHL season is underway, but it's not the same without arenas full of raucous fans. For pro sports photographers, things are different too. In a new video, photographer Paul Rutherford discusses what it's like to photograph the Boston Bruins this season. We first saw this story at PetaPixel.

Photography-themed playing cards are available on Kickstarter

We first saw these interesting photography-themed playing cards over at DPReview. The project, launched by Diamon Playing Cards in the Netherlands, has already met its funding goal. The playing cards could be a great gift idea for any fellow photographers in your life, or they can just be a nice addition to a photographer's coffee table.

Using clamshell lighting to create beautiful portraits with photographer Mark Wallace

In the latest episode of 'Exploring Photography with Mark Wallace,' he shows how to create beautiful portraits using clamshell lighting. In the video below, Wallace uses a beauty dish, a small octabox with a grid, and a small softbox for fill light. If you want to improve your lighting, it's a great episode to check out.

Use these 5 shortcuts to speed up your Lightroom editing workflow

Photographer Attilio Ruffo regularly publishes educational and behind the scenes content on his YouTube channel. His latest video offers five shortcuts to help speed up and improve your Lightroom editing workflow.

Photographer you should check out: Rashida Zagon

This week, CreativeLive sat down to speak with photographer Rashida Zagon. The episode is part of an ongoing CreativeLive live event series, 'Black Women Photographers x CL.' To learn more about Black Women Photographers, click here. To see Rashida Zagon's work, follow her on Instagram and visit her website.