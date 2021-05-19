Panasonic teases new GH-series camera announcement for next week

Over the past few years, Panasonic has put a lot of attention and focus into their ever-expanding S-series line of full-frame cameras and lenses. There are already several different camera models and a growing number of native L-mount lenses, as well as new firmware updates that add more features and improvements. With that, many have likely wondered about Panasonic's commitment to their Micro Four Thirds line of cameras, particularly when it comes to the extremely popular GH-series. The current model, the Lumix GH5, debuted all the way back in 2017. Despite its age, the camera remains popular and extremely capable and adept even today, especially for video creators and professionals.

But. A new model is on the way.

Today, Panasonic has unveiled a small teaser for a new GH product announcement slated for next Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 am EDT. There will be a live stream video presentation of the new product announcement over on Panasonic's Lumix Live site and on their YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, that's all the info we have on the forthcoming camera at this time. It's a new GH-series model, but the full product name, specs on the sensor, the processor, its stills and video capabilities, for instance, are all still fully under wraps. However, you can be sure that we will bring you full product information and details about the new Panasonic GH camera next week once we are able to learn more!

See below for the full press release information for next week's event: