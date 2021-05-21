Sigma fp L First Shots: Sample images from Sigma’s mini-but-mighty 61MP full-frame camera

In the camera space, Sigma has always been one to forge its own path and experiment with unique and unconventional form factors and designs as well as sensor types. That tradition continues with their teeny-tiny 'fp' mirrorless camera. (Even the model name is small!) Sigma debuted the first fp camera back in 2019, with the camera sporting a 24.6-megapixel full-frame Bayer sensor and a contrast-detect AF system. For those who want more resolving power and improved focusing performance, the recent Sigma fp L aims to address these concerns.

While utilizing the same ultra-compact and modular body design as the original Sigma fp, the new Sigma fp L offers some big changes under the hood, with an impressive 61-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Bayer sensor and a hybrid autofocus system that uses both contrast-detection and on-sensor phase-detect AF. The Sigma fp L offers tons of resolving power for all sorts of photographic pursuits, as well as offering a host of cinema-friendly video features as well.

Base ISO 100

To see how the new Sigma fp L's image quality performs across its full (and extremely wide) ISO range, we, of course, had to pay a visit to our testing lab for First Shots. Over on our Sigma fp L Sample Page, we have our standard series of First Shots sample images. The fp L offers an impressively wide ISO range, particularly on the low end of things. The camera's native ISO range starts at a base ISO of 100 and rises to ISO 25,600. However, you can expand the ISO down to a shockingly low ISO 6 -- yes, just six -- and up to ISO 102,400. As is the case with most of our First Shot series, we have sample images with straight-out-of-camera JPEGs at default in-camera processing settings, as well as untouched RAW (.DNG) files for download. (Note: the Sigma fp L, much like with the original Sigma fp, does not offer a setting to adjust or disable in-camera noise reduction processing. As such, we only have a single series of RAW+JPEGs for our Sigma fp L First Shots.)

