Exposure X7 announced: All-in-one photo editor includes improved masking, workspaces and more

Exposure Software, previously known as Alien Skin, has announced the newest release of its flagship photo editing software, Exposure X7.

Exposure X7 can be used as a standalone application or as a plug-in for Photoshop and Lightroom Classic. When used as a standalone app, it's a full one-stop solution for your photography workflow, with organization, editing, watermarking and printing tools. Unlike Lightroom, Exposure X7 doesn't include a catalog, however. You simply point the software at where your photos are stored, and you can begin editing.

The software includes full non-destructive RAW editing, with included presets, masking tools, one-click automatic adjustments, non-destructive layers, portrait retouching and more. You can also organize your photos by keywords, create collections and use smart collections.

Image credit: Darla Winn / Exposure Software

Let's take a closer look at what's new in Exposure X7. This year's release includes a new polygon masking tool that makes separating a subject from the background easier. You draw a rough border in a few clicks, and then the software's 'intelligent algorithm creates a precise mask.'

The user experience is improved thanks to selectable workspaces. You can use built-in layouts for culling, editing and retouching your photos, or create your own customized workspaces. Another improvement is that the crop and transform panels are unified in a single interface. Further, the software includes new composition guides for the golden ratio, golden spiral, golden triangle and diagonal.

In terms of editing improvements, Exposure X7 includes a tool to remove defective (dead) pixels from images. When using custom DCP color profiles, the software promises more faithful color reproduction. There's improved color fidelity when working with DNG files in Exposure X7. Finally, fine texture noise can be added to recover detail with aggressive noise reduction.

Image credit: David Mecey / Exposure Software

Exposure X7 is available starting at $129 for new users. Existing users can upgrade to the base version of Exposure X7 for $89. There's also an Exposure X7 Bundle available for $149 ($99 upgrade). This bundle includes Exposure X7, plus Snap Art natural media and Blow Up photo enlargement plug-ins for Lightroom and Photoshop. In both cases, no subscription is required. You can download a free trial and learn more about purchasing options by clicking here. You can also view the list of supported cameras and lenses before purchase. Exposure X7 supports Canon, Fujifilm, Hasselblad, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Pentax, Samsung and Sony RAW files.

Update: If you purchased Exposure X6 on or after July 15, 2021, Exposure Software will be sending you a free upgrade to Exposure X7.