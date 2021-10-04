Ricoh GR IIIx First Shots: Longer lens, same compact size and 24MP APS-C sensor. See our sample images!

Last month, Ricoh quietly introduced a new member to their popular GR series of compact, fixed-lens cameras. The new Ricoh GR IIIx, as the name suggests, is quite similar to the previous GR III model, maintaining the same exterior design with its characteristically compact and pocketable size as well as a large APS-C sensor. However, this new "X" model swaps out the GR III's 28mm-equivalent wide-angle lens for a longer 40mm-equivalent one. The newly-designed 40mm-eq. f/2.8 lens (26.1mm actual) gives this popular street-shooting camera a narrower field of view, one that more closely matches the natural field of view of the human eye. This new 40mm-eq. lens fit right in between two very popular focal lengths, 35mm and 50mm. According to Ricoh, GR customers were asking for a different perspective with the GR series, and the GR IIIx is the response. It's worth pointing out, however, that the GR IIIx doesn't replace the existing GR III camera. For those who want a wider view, the GR III remains, while those who want a bit more reach, the "X" model is the one to pick. The few software-based feature differences introduced on the GR IIIx will be coming to the original GR III via a forthcoming firmware update.

And much like its wider-angle sibling, the new Ricoh GR IIIx keeps the same overall imaging pipeline with an AA-filter-less 24.24-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor paired to the latest-generation GR Engine 6 processor and accelerator unit. The camera offers a wide ISO range, spanning ISO 100 up to an impressive ISO 1,024,000. That's the camera's full native ISO range; there are no extended ISO settings on this camera. The GR IIIx also includes in-body image stabilization, allowing for not only better handheld shooting in lower light conditions, but also allows for a unique on-demand anti-aliasing filter feature should you find yourself photographing moiré-inducing subjects, such as certain fabrics, buildings and other fine repeating patterns.





As we begin our review process with the new Ricoh GR IIIx, the first stop is a trip down to the lab for First Shots. This standardized series of sample images lets you see how the camera's image quality changes across its full ISO range. Over on our GR IIIx Samples Page, we have two series of images, one with default in-camera noise reduction processing and another with NR processing disabled. As always, there are straight-out-of-camera JPEGs and RAW files available for download. You can also view GR IIIx sample images side-by-side against nearly every other camera we've tested over the years using our Comparometer tool.

Head over to our Ricoh GR IIIx Samples Page to view all of our First Shots images, and be sure to stay tuned for more from our Ricoh GR IIIx Review!