Printing on-the-go: Fujifilm announces Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer for mobile photographers

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer. The latest addition to the Instax lineup of instant printing devices lets users print images in a larger format than 2019's Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer directly from their mobile devices and from the Fujifilm X-S10.

'This product came to life thanks in part to tremendous positive feedback from our Instax community,' said Manny Almeida, division president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. 'After enjoying all the image printing capabilities available from their Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printers, so many of our consumers reached out, enthusiastically requesting an Instax Wide photo print option as well, in order to print their Smartphone or digital camera images on a larger scale. With its updated features and ease-of-use, we're confident that Link Wide will delight our consumer base while satisfying their desire for a wide option for printing their images.'

Printing photos on the Instax Link Wide printer is as easy as installing the free Instax Link Wide App and connecting to the printer via Bluetooth. The app lets users browse the photos on their device, edit images, add text and stickers to photos, select frames and, of course, print. The app includes around 30 filters.

The printer can make a print in about 12 seconds and can make 100 prints on a single charge. You don't need to plug in the printer, so you can take it anywhere. There are two printing modes available, Instax Rich and Instax Natural. The former mode accentuates deep, warm colors.

Alongside the Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer, Fujifilm is introducing a new film, Instax Wide Black instant film. Instead of the classic white border, the new film has a black border. It will be available in a single pack of 10 exposures.

The Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer is available in two colors, ash white and mocha gray. It will be available later this month for $149.95 USD ($189.99 CAD). The new Instax Wide Black film will also be available later this month for $14.99 USD ($21.99 CAD) per pack. For more information, visit Fujifilm.