Nikon Z9: 8K/30p video recording on display in new teaser of Nikon’s upcoming flagship camera

Last week, Nikon released the first teaser video of its upcoming flagship mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9. That teaser gave us our first look at the back of the dual-gripped full-frame camera. Today, Nikon has released a second teaser showing a wildlife photographer working with the Z9. We also get a look at the live view display shooting 8K video at 30 frames per second.

When Nikon first announced the Z9, it shared a front view of the camera and announced that it would include a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, new image-processing engine and 8K video recording support. Considering the teaser video above shows 8K/30p video, it's a safe bet that this is the limit for 8K resolution. It will be interesting to see if the Z9 also supports 4K/120p video recording.

In this screenshot from Nikon's new teaser video, we see that the photographer is recording 8K video at 30p. We also see a 1'00" recording limit shown at the top, which is interesting. It'll be fascinating to see how Nikon tackles the heat generated by recording 8K video.

Last week, we wrote that on the Nikon Japan site, there were spots for additional teaser videos. We think there are two more remaining. We still don't know the resolution of the image sensor, so the sensor could be the focus of an upcoming teaser video. However, since the Z9 records 8K video, the sensor must be at least 7,680 pixels wide. In a 3:2 format sensor, if it were just wide enough pixels on the long edge for 8K video, the entire sensor would be 7,680 x 5,120, resulting in a 39-megapixel sensor. It remains to be seen what the megapixel count is, but that's the minimum to record native 8K video.

The new image processing engine could be a focus of a teaser video. We still don't know the Z9's shooting speeds. The Sony A1 and Canon R3 both shoot at up to 30 frames per second. Since those cameras are the Z9's primary competition, we hope the Z9 will be similarly fast.

If Nikon's pattern continues, there should be another teaser next week. Stay tuned to Imaging Resource to stay up to date with the Nikon Z9 and all things photography.