OM Digital Solutions announces OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens - See our hands-on review

OM Digital Solutions has announced the first Micro Four Thirds lens under its new OM System branding, the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO. The lens continues in the heritage of Olympus M.Zuiko lenses, sharing the same styling and great build quality as the existing Olympus lenses in the OM System.

The new f/1.4 prime lens offers high performance in a compact form factor. The 20mm lens weighs just 247 grams (8.7 oz.) without its removable lens hood. The lens is 63.4mm (2.5") long and has a 58mm filter thread. The new OM System lens is built to the same rigorous standards Olympus shooters have come to expect. The lens is dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof. The front element is coated with fluorine, too, to allow for easy cleaning.

The OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens is the first to feature the new OM System branding that OM Digital Solutions announced last week.

The 20mm prime, which offers a 40mm-equivalent focal length on MFT cameras, due to their 2x crop factor, has 11 elements in 10 groups. The lens includes one Super ED, three ED, two Super HR and two aspherical lenses. It also incorporates ZERO coating to deliver good contrast and color even in challenging light.

Able to focus as close as 0.25m (0.82'), the lens has a maximum magnification of 0.11x. However, thanks to the crop factor, this is equivalent to 0.22x in 35mm equivalent terms. OM Digital Solutions says that the lens delivers precise, fast autofocus performance.

Olympus E-M1 Mark III with OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens at f/1.4, 1/320s, ISO 200. This image has been edited.

While not quite as fast as the trio of f/1.2 PRO prime lenses in the OM System lineup, the new M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO still promises high-quality, feathered bokeh. With its 40mm-equivalent focal length, it also delivers a natural perspective. The lens should be well-suited to various types of photography, including portraits, landscapes, travel photography and more.

Olympus E-M1 Mark III with OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens at f/8, 0.8s, ISO 200. This image has been edited.

The OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens will be available from the end of December. In the US, the suggested retail price is $799.99. For our readers in Canada, the lens will cost $999.99.