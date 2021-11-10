Nikon releases new firmware updates for the Z5, Z6, Z7 and Z50 cameras, promising improved autofocus

Nikon has announced new firmware updates for numerous Nikon Z series cameras. The updates, available today, include firmware version 3.40 for the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7, firmware version 1.20 for the Nikon Z5 and firmware version 2.20 for the Nikon Z50.

Across the board, the firmware updates include increase autofocus performance. Nikon writes, 'AF usability is enhanced when shooting in low-light situations, through improvements to Face and Eye-Detection performance in scenes where it was difficult to detect faces and eyes when using an external speedlight, as well as improved subject visibility during live view shooting through the viewfinder or monitor.'

Further, firmware 3.40 for the Nikon Z6 and Z7 cameras includes improved tracking frames used for face and eye detection, as well as subject-tracking AF. Eye detection will also be more effective when photographing faces that occupy less space in the frame.

To download the new firmware updates, click the links below: