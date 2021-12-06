Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 Gallery Images: Sample shots from Fujifilm’s latest super-fast prime lens

Click here to browse our Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 Gallery

While I'm still in the middle of reviewing the new Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR lens, I've managed to gather together a batch of real-world sample images and published a Sample Gallery for those who are curious about the lens's real-world image quality performance. The new Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 lens is yet another fast F1.4 prime lens for the X Series lineup, offering a classic 50mm-equivalent field of view. It is, more or less, a replacement and upgrade to the older XF 35mm F1.4 lens from 2011 (though it's not technically a replacement, as the 35mm lens is still available in Fuji's lineup).

X-T4: f/1.4, 1/4400s, ISO 160

Despite having similar focal lengths and the same F1.4 aperture, the newer XF 33mm F1.4 lens offers several updates and upgrades over the older lens, both in terms of optical design and performance as well as build quality. The new XF 33mm F1.4 lens uses a total of 15 elements placed into 10 groups and includes two aspherical elements and three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) elements. That's a bit more glass than what's inside the older 35mm F1.4 lens, but the lens is designed in such a way as to have a small, lightweight focusing group, which should make the lens more responsive. The use of aspherical elements should also help ensure sharp image quality across the frame, while the ED elements help to suppress chromatic aberrations.

In terms of focusing, the new XF 33mm lens uses a linear motor focusing system -- hence the "LM" designation in the full model name -- which offers much more responsive focusing performance and essentially silent focusing, as well. The linear motor AF system is a definite upgrade over the older, DC Coreless motor used in the older lens, which could be somewhat sluggish and noisy, as it had to move a much larger, heavier focusing group.

X-T4: f/16, 1/80s, ISO 160, -0.7EVs



X-T4: f/1.4, 1/10500s, ISO 160, -0.7EVs

As for design and construction, the XF 33mm F1.4 has a fully weather-sealed design, unlike the 35mm F1.4. In the hand, the XF 33mm lens is a bit smaller in both length and diameter, but the design and construction overall is similar to the earlier XF 18mm F1.4 R LM WR lens. This new lens has a manual aperture ring, an all-metal barrel, metal lens mount and weather-sealing -- including a gasket around the lens mount.

X-T4: f/1.4, 1/15000s, ISO 160, -0.7EVs

There's a bit more field-testing to be done with the Fuji XF 33mm lens, but if you're want to get an initial look at image quality, head over to our Fuji XF 33mm F1.4 Gallery for a batch of sample images -- including JPEGs and RAWs for download!