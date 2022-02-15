Laowa’s compact, full-frame 85mm F5.6 2x Ultra Macro lens is now available in L-mount

Venus Optics has announced its Laowa 85mm F5.6 2x Ultra Macro lens is now available for L-mount. The lens was originally made available in Canon RF, Leica M, Nikon Z and Sony E mount versions.

The Laowa 85mm F5.6 2x Ultra Macro APO lens is the smallest full-frame 2x designed for mirrorless cameras. The lens weighs only 259 grams (9.1 ounces) and is a mere 81mm (3.2") long. The lens has a 46mm filter thread. The lens also features an internal focusing design, meaning that it doesn't change length when adjusting focus.

In terms of its optical design, the 2x macro lens features 13 elements in 9 groups, including a trio of ED glass elements. The ED elements eliminate color fringing in in-focus and out-of-focus areas alike and Venus Optics promises minimal chromatic aberration.

The lens is manual focus only. To achieve 2x magnification at 85mm, your subject must be 16.3 cm (6.4") from the focal plane. At 85mm, the angle of view is 28.55 degrees.

The new L-mount version is available now for $450. For additional information, click here.

