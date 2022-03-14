Video: Step-by-step guide to posing couples

Capturing nice couple's portraits can be challenging for several reasons, not the least of which is that it can be tricky to pose portrait subjects. In the latest 'Master your Craft' video for Adorama, photographer Pye Jirsa of SLR Lounge offers a simple framework you can use to create excellent poses during a photo shoot that doesn't require any fuss or memorization.

Jirsa begins each session by teaching his clients the 'Foundation Poses.' These poses comprise five basic feet positions and will serve as the foundation for most couple's poses. As you can see in the video below, the poses are v-up, closed, open, reverse and stacked. Nearly every other pose will build upon these five basics.

The next step is to set the intention. Jirsa writes on SLR Lounge, ' Are you looking at a romantic scene with the beautiful sunset, or a silly and playful moment between the couple? For this step, describe to your client the scene as you imagine it. Doing this will set the vibe and help bring your clients into the right moment and mindset.' From here on out, you will only be making minor posing changes. You can ask your subjects to change where they're looking, where to place their hands and the distance between the couple. These are all quick, simple directions, which will help ensure that nobody feels overwhelmed, and the shoot stays relaxed. The basic poses don't change, but you can easily add small, subtle changes that dramatically impact the look and feel of the photo.

(Via Adorama)