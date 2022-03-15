ON1 announces new ON1 Resize AI: New software uses AI to create sharper enlargements

ON1, has announced a new application, ON1 Resize AI. The new app, coming this April, is the successor to ON1 Resize, which was previously known as Genuine Fractals. ON1 Resize AI is 'the next generation' of photo enlargement software and promises to deliver photographers even better enlargement results using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology.

ON1 Resize AI includes 'super-resolution' technology that allows customers to enlarge their photos while maintaining quality, detail and sharpness. 'It's simply amazing. We've been working on this project for quite a while, and everyone will be ﬂat out amazed at how big they can make their photos. I'm still in awe of the results I can get using ON1 Resize AI,' says Dan Harlacher, VP of Product.

Image courtesy of ON1

Existing methods of photo enlargement, or interpolation, create new pixels by copying surrounding pixels. While interpolation technology has come a long way, the results can still be softer and fuzzier and include more noise. ON1 Resize AI instead relies on machine learning to analyze different details in real photos, such as bark, fur, grass, leaves, rocks, skin, concrete, brick, and fabric, to deliver improved upscaling results. Of course, we will need to see how the new application works in practice to know if ON1 has delivered, but it sounds promising.

Per ON1, Resize AI's key features are as follows:

Crisp Details — ON1 Resize AI upscales your photo to the desired size and sharpens the ﬁnal details incredibly well. Great examples are seen in photos with tiny hairs or feathers.

Creating Large Prints — At its core, making stunning poster-sized prints is where ON1 Resize AI excels. Easily crop to the paper size, AI-resize the photo with the ultimate detail, and then print it directly or save the ﬁle to send to a photo lab.

Ultra-Resolution — Crop a portion of your photo and still have amazing quality and detail. It can equate to having a longer lens without the expense or weight.

Breathe New Life into Old Photos — With older ﬁles and photos, the size and quality do not compare to what is available today. ON1 Resize AI allows for remastering old images and making them larger, sharper, and cleaner than ever before.

Reduce JPG Artifacts — Whether over-compressed and even small photos, ON1 Resize AI can reduce the JPG compression artifacts while creating new details, leading to an increase in resolution and higher quality upscaled images.

Upscale Video Stills — Use Resize AI on a still frame captured from your video editor to create high-quality prints.

Create Gallery Wraps — ON1 Resize AI's unique gallery wrap feature can add reﬂected or stretched wings to the edge of your photo so you can make a gallery wrap without losing any image area.

Tiling — Divide the photo into tiles or strips to make it easier to print a mural. You control the size of the tiles and how much they overlap for trimming.

Batch Processing – The powerful batch-processing engine in ON1 Resize AI lets you enlarge a group of photos and control how they are named, what ﬁle type they are, where to save them, their metadata, and add watermarks.

Fill the Page — Your camera's size or aspect ratio often doesn't ﬁt your printer. In these cases, recomposing or cropping the photo is necessary to ﬁll the page. Other apps make this more diﬃcult as you need to consider the size of paper and resolution so you can crop and resize simultaneously. ON1 Resize AI combines these functions, making it easy to ﬁll the page in a single step.

Easier Printing — When it comes to preparing your photo to print, knowing the proper resolution for your printer and the correct amount of sharpening for your paper choice can be daunting. ON1 Resize AI's built-in presets make this a breeze. Pick the kind of printer, the type of paper, and the size.

Softprooﬁng— View a simulation of how your image will look when printed based on speciﬁc printer and paper proﬁles.

Works as a Plugin — ON1 Resize AI works as a standalone application and plugin from many popular photography apps like Lightroom, Photoshop, Capture One, Aﬃnity Photo, Apple Photos, and Corel Paintshop Pro.

Powerful Workﬂow Integration — Resize AI goes beyond the average plugins. In CaptureOne and Lightroom you can batch process easily with powerful new resizing options. And in Adobe Photoshop it can handle layered ﬁles with masks, alpha channels, text, and adjustment layers in RGB as well as CMYK, Grayscale and LAB. This makes it perfect for not just photographers, but also graphic artists and print agencies.

Image courtesy of ON1

ON1 Resize AI is available now to preorder as an individual plugin and standalone application. ON1 Resize AI will be part of the ON1 Professional Plugin Bundle, which includes five of ON1's professional plugins that work with software like Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop and Capture One. The bundle will retail for $149.99. The standalone application is $99.99. ON1 Resize AI will also be available inside ON1 Photo RAW 2022 following a future update. ON1 expects Resize AI to release in April, although an exact date has not yet been determined. Further, owners of ON1 Resize 2022 will receive ON1 Resize AI for free. For more information about ON1 Resize AI, visit ON1.