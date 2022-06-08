Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers make it easy to attach modifiers to your flashes and speedlights

ExpoImaging, Inc., the creators of Rogue FlashBenders, announced a new system of Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers for round flashes and rectangular speedlight flashes.

The Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers are designed to attach directly to Godox, Geekoto, Westcott and Profoto A series round flashes. You don't need a special attachment mount, meaning that the consumer saves money, but they also don't need to worry about a complicated design or extra pieces to keep in their kit.

The Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers attach directly to the Godox V1, Godox R100, Godox HR200 head for AD200, Geekoto GT 250, Geekoto GTR, and Westcott FJ80 flashes. For Profoto A1, A1x and A10 flashes, you will need to use the Rogue PF Adapter, which is $34.99.

You can also use the Round Flash Modifiers on rectangular speedlights by using the Rogue Flash Adapter. "We created the Rogue Flash Adapter to enable use of our round ﬂash modiﬁers with all sizes of rectangular ﬂashes," said ExpoImaging CEO Erik Sowder. "The ability to quickly and easily attach the same modiﬁers to all of your ﬂashes makes life easier for anyone mixing speedlights with round ﬂashes." The Rogue Flash Adapter comes in two sizes, small or standard, and fits every flash, from small mirrorless flashes to larger professional flashes, like the Canon 600EX and Nikon SB700.

The new modifiers are extremely lightweight, weighing just 1-2 ounces. Further, the modular, magnetic design allows users to stack modifiers. The magnetic components are constructed with impact-resistant materials, ensuring the modifiers can withstand drops. Each Rogue Round Flash Modifier includes six rare earth neodymium magnets. The magnets provide a strong attachment force, ensuring your modifiers stay on your flash.

Rogue Flash Modifiers with Flash Adapter (standard). From top left corner clockwise, this is the Flash Diffuser Dome, three gels, the flash adapter, the Flash Grid 45, and the Gel Lens.

Let's give a quick rundown on each of the new Round Flash Modifiers. First up is the Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome. This modifier is designed for wedding and portrait photography and softly and evenly diffuses the light from your flash. It weighs 60g (2 oz.), and its silicone dome collapses for easy storage and transport.

The Rogue Flash Grid 45 offers accurate, precise control over light. It's a good choice for portrait and product photography. The grid weighs just an ounce and can be stacked to produce progressively smaller spots. With a single grid, it's a 45-degree spot. A second grid reduces it to 25 degrees, and a third grid brings it down to a 16-degree spot.

New Rogue Round Flash Gels allow you to easily perform desired color correction in-camera. Each gel is marked with color and f/stop loss values, making it easy to make any required compensations. The gels fit between any two magnetic modifier components and are available in 20 Gel Ultimate Portrait Collection and 20 Gel Color Correction Collection packs. There's also an available Gel Lens. Each collection weighs just 1.2 oz. and easily fits in your pocket.

20 Gel Ultimate Portrait Collection (left) and 20 Gel Color Correction Collection (right)

The Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers are available in different bundles or as individual components ranging from $29.95 to $129.95. To see all the available options and bundles, visit Rogue Flash.