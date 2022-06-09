Leica announces special edition “Titan” M-A film camera and matching 50mm lens

Leica has announced its sixth titanium special-edition camera since the Leica M6 TTL 'Titanium' launched in 2001. The latest luxurious titanium Leica is the Leica M-A "Titan" set.

The Leica M-A "Titan" set comprises a titanium Leica M-A camera and a matching titanium APO-Summicron M 50 F2 ASPH. lens. Leica writes, "Distinguished by a look that is as elegant as it is exclusive, the set combines the timeless appeal of the analog Leica M-A with the classic design of the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH."

To create the Leica M-A "Titan" set, Leica milled key components of the camera from solid titanium, ensuring a sleek look and durable construction. The Leica M-A is poised to stand the test of time, as well, given that the camera is purely mechanical, with no electrical components or data connections. Leica says the M-A is "a return to photography in its purest form." To celebrate its heritage, the camera includes an "Ernst Leitz Wetzlar" script on its top plate.

The Leica M-A works with a wide range of M-mount lenses, ranging from 16mm to 135mm in focal length. The included APO-Summicron-M 50mm F2 ASPH. lens is modeled after the first Summicron-M 50mm lens that was released in 1956. The "Titan" version also comes with a titanium lens hood.

The Leica M-A "Titan" set is limited to just 250 units worldwide and is priced at $19,995. The set comes with engraved serial numbers and arrives in a special presentation box lined with black silk.

The Leica M-A is also available to order in black chrome and silver chrome colorways. While not a limited edition camera, it's still pricey, with the body only costing $5,695. The Leica M-A promises easy operation with its mechanical dials. However, unlike the Leica MP film camera, the Leica M-A doesn't have a built-in light meter, so that's worth considering.