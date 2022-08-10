Techart’s new Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter promises improved usability and faster focusing

Techart, the makers of adapters for a wide range of cameras and lenses, has announced the second generation of its Leica M to Sony E autofocus adapter for manual lenses, the LM-EA9.

The new adapter follows years of research and development. Compared to the original adapter, the new version promises a more powerful motor, sleeker design, and improved autofocus performance. It also utilizes a bulge-less design, ensuring that the adapter doesn't interfere with tripods and other accessories.

The adapter is compatible with Sony's latest camera models, including the A7S III, A1, A7 IV and ZV-E10. It appears that nearly all Sony mirrorless cameras are compatible with the adapter, including models as far as back as the original Sony A7. The adapter includes four small, lightweight servo motors that can turn manual focus Leica M lenses into fully autofocusing lenses on Sony mirrorless cameras. Techart says the adapter provides better autofocus speed and efficiency with less wobbling by using four smaller servo motors rather than one big one.

Techart writes, "The adapter replaces the focusing mechanism of the lens, and through communicating with the Sony cameras, the extendable bayonet will move back and forth to achieve focus."

By combining the LM-EA9 adapter with an additional lens mount conversion adapter, it's possible to convert other manual lenses into M mount and then focus them as well. Leica M-mount lenses have a very short flange distance, which makes this adapter stacking approach possible. Techart says that manual lenses in the following mounts will work, although others could work too: Canon FD, Leica R, L39, Nikon F, Canon EF, Pentax K, C/Y, Minolta MD, M42, Olympus OM, Exakta, Konica AR, Contarex CR, QBM, Arri, Alpa and DKL.

Compared to the first-generation LM-EA7 adapter, the new version has more motors (4 versus 1), lacks a large bulge at the bottom, supports heavier lenses, promises faster focusing speed, supports the latest Sony cameras, offers quieter focusing, and updates firmware via USB (versus Bluetooth). Further, these improvements haven't resulted in a heavier adapter. The LM-EA9 weighs 135 grams (4.76 ounces), the same as the LM-EA7.

The Techart LM-EA9 is available to order now for $399 through Techart's website and authorized retailers. The adapter will begin shipping later this month.

Images courtesy of Techart