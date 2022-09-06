Sony announces the FR7, a full-frame cinema PTZ camera

Sony has announced a brand-new cinema camera, the FR7. It's a PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) camera with a full-frame image sensor. It's the world's first full-frame interchangeable lens PTZ camera.

The model's internals are basically identical to the Sony FX6. This means that the new camera uses a 12MP full-frame image sensor with 4K/60p video at 4:2:2 and records 4K120p video. The camera delivers 15+ stops of dynamic range. The ISO range goes from 80-102,400, expandable to 409,600. It has an electronically variable ND, delivers touch tracking AF, and offers real-time tracking and Eye AF.

The primary use cases for the PTZ camera are recording cooking shows, music videos, events, episodic dramas, reality shows, and more. The tilt angle is -30 to +195 degrees, or -210 degrees to +15 degrees when the camera is suspended from an optional ceiling mount. The pan and tilt speed is especially impressive, leveraging Sony's extensive experience and expertise with actuators. The pan and tilt speed is customizable from 0.02 to 60 degrees per second. The camera can be remotely controlled and can be pre-programmed for specific movements.

The camera can be controlled via a web app using various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. It can also be controlled via Sony's existing RM-IP500 pro multi-camera remote controller.

The camera will be available by itself for $9,699.99 or in a kit with Sony's PZ 28-135mm G lens for $12,199.99. The camera is compatible with all of Sony's E-mount lenses, although not all features are available with Sony's large, heavy 100-400mm, 600mm, and 400mm lenses. The optional ceiling mount is $119.99 and will be available alongside the camera and kit in late November.