Sigma announces development of 65mm T1.5 and T2.5 Cine Prime lenses

Sigma has announced the development of two new full-frame cinema lenses, the 65mm T1.4 FF Cine Prime and the 65mm T2.5 FF Cine Prime Classic. The latter 65mm lens joins nine existing full-frame Cine Classic prime lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm.

Further, with the introduction of the 65mm T2.5 FF Cine Classic Prime lens, Sigma is now offering lenses in this series for individual purchase. Previously, you had to purchase a ten-lens bundled kit.

The FF High Speed Prime Line 65mm T1.5 lens is currently a "development announcement," with full details coming later. However, we know that the large format digital cinema camera lens will incorporate an optical system designed specifically for cinema lenses. While release and pricing information isn't available yet, we know that the lens delivers a 43.3mm image circle and its front diameter is 95mm. The lens will be available for PL mount, Canon EF mount, and E mount. The length varies with each mount, ranging from 120.6mm (4.8") for the PL mount version to 154.6mm (6.1") for the E-mount variant. Its close focus distance is 0.65mm (2'2"). It's unclear how many elements will be included in the lens, and thus its weight, but Sigma has revealed that the lens has a nine-bladed rounded aperture diaphragm.

There are similarly sparse details for the Sigma 65mm T2.5 FF lens. Presumably, given the slower max aperture, the lens will be lighter than the faster 65mm prime. The length is 120.6mm, like the 65mm T1.5 prime. The close focus distance is the same as well.



Like other Cine Classic lenses, the 65mm T2.5 is centered around uncoated lenses, promising high-resolution performance and cinematic ghosting and flare effects.

As soon as there's more information about the new Sigma Cine lenses, we'll be sure to share it. To learn more about the rest of the Sigma Cine Classic series, visit Sigma.