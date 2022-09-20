Panasonic announces firmware update for GH6: Adds support for direct SSD recording over USB

Panasonic has announced firmware version 2.2 for its flagship Micro Four Thirds camera, the Panasonic GH6. The update will be available to customers on September 27 via the Lumix Global Customer Support website.

Firmware update Ver.2.2 adds support for direct recording to an SSD over USB. Panasonic writes, "The update enables recording directly on a 2TB capacity USB drive (SSD) high-quality, low-compression Apple ProRes 422 HQ (Maximum 1.9Gbps) or high-bitrate, large-volume 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra. Data files recorded on the SSD can be easily transferred to PC via USB, which makes the post-production process more efficient by minimizing backup work."

Panasonic adds that high frame rate video exceeding 60p cannot be recorded to an external SSD. Further, you can't record video and photos to the SD card or CFexpress card simulatenously while recording to an SSD over USB. When the firmware becomes available, Panasonic will release a list of SSDs (no more than 2TB in capacity and compatible with USB Type-C) that are approved for use with the GH6.

The update further enhances the GH6's video features and performance, cementing its place as Panasonic's premier video camera in its Micro Four Thirds lineup. While details on further firmware updates aren't available, Panasonic added that the camera will continue to evolve and improve with future firmware updates to meet the changing requirements of content creators.