Panasonic announces revised 12-35mm F2.8 Micro Four Thirds lens with improved optics & shorter focusing distance

Panasonic has announced a new, fast-aperture wide zoom lens for Micro Four Thirds, the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm F2.8 ASPH Power O.I.S. (H-ES12035). The focal length (24-70mm equivalent) and aperture combination aren't new within Panasonic's MFT lens lineup. Rather, the lens is a redesigned replacement for the popular Lumix G X Vario 12-35mm F2.8 II ASPH.

There are numerous key updates to the new lens that help improve performance across numerous segments. Panasonic has utilized an updated UHR lens element with improved glass. The new UHR lens element allows for higher transmittance to achieve more natural color reproduction. Another optical improvement comes from a thinner coating with nanometer-level microstructure and an ultra-low dispersion ratio. This reduces reflections throughout the 380-780nm wavelength range.

There are also usability improvements by way of a shorter focusing distance. The minimum focus distance at the wide end is 0.15m (0.49 ft). The prior version's minimum focus distance is 0.25m (0.82 ft). There's also a larger magnification ratio at 17mm, 0.21x versus 0.17x. The autofocus system has also been improved thanks to the maximum AF drive at 240fps. The lens promises reduced focus breathing compared to its predecessor.

Panasonic has refined the exterior design. The Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm F2.8 ASPH Power O.I.S. lens weighs just 306g (10.8 oz.), the same weight as the previous version. However, the new lens has a revised design and retains its predecessors' dust and splash resistance. The lens can withstand temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

Rounding out the specs, the lens has a 58mm filter thread and a 7-bladed circular aperture diaphragm. Concerning the aperture diaphragm, a new micro-step aperture control delivers smother aperture control when shooting video. The optical formula comprises 14 elements across 9 groups, the same number of elements and groups as the older lens. The new version includes four aspherical lenses, one Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion (UED) element and a UHR element.

The Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-35mm F2.8 ASPH Power O.I.S. lens will be available at the end of February for $899.99, a $100 discount compared to the existing Lumix G X Vario lens' MSRP.