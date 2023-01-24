Nikon announces firmware update for Z50: Improves AF performance & adds eye-detect AF to video recording

Nikon has announced a new firmware update for its Z50 mirrorless camera. The new firmware, version 2.40, delivers improved eye-detection autofocus performance within Auto-Area AF, adds eye-detection AF for video recording, and improves the refresh rate for the focus points displayed in live view during subject-tracking and face/eye-detection AF.

Nikon has positioned the Z50 as an affordable mirrorless camera for stills photographers and videographers. Today's firmware update makes the Z50 a much better option for the latter group, especially for content creators doing self-recorded video work. By adding eye-detection AF to video recording, it will be even easier to maintain focus when recording video, even if you aren't manually operating the camera. Of course, the Z50 lacks the selfie display of the Z30, so the Z30 remains a more compelling choice for heavier video users on a budget.

The Z50 is a 20.9-megapixel APS-C mirrorless camera released back in 2019. It records 4K video at up to 30 frames per second, and can also record slow-motion video in Full HD resolution. While it's not Nikon's most feature-rich mirrorless camera, it offers quite a bit of performance for its price. The Z50 is currently under $1,000 with a Z 16-50mm lens. It can be purchased with two lenses, including a longer 50-250mm zoom, for around $1,250. It's especially impressive that Nikon continues to update the camera's firmware, even this long after its initial release.

For more information on the Z50 firmware update and to download firmware version 2.40, visit Nikon.