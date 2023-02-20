Tamron announces development of 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD ultra wide-angle zoom for X-Mount cameras

Tamron has announced the development of the 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060) for Fujifilm X-Mount APS-C cameras.

The Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A is an ultra wide-angle zoom lens that delivers a 16.5-30mm equivalent focal length range. The lens has been available in Sony E-mount for Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras since 2021. We wrote in our review that "The Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060) lens is a great option for APS-C Sony shooters. The lens offers an ultra-wide-angle field of view and constant F2.8 aperture, differentiating it from Sony's own offerings in the category. The lens also has strong performance, to boot." We also gave the lens an award of distinction in the ultra wide-angle lens category in the 2021 Camera of the Year Awards.

While Tamron hasn't stated the precise dimensions and weight for the new X-Mount version of its 11-20mm zoom lens, it's safe to say it'll be very similar to the E-mount version. That lens weighs just 335 grams (11.8 ounces) and is 86.2 millimeters (3.4 inches) long. It uses a 67mm filter thread.

Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD (E-mount version)

Assuming the same optical design, the X-Mount version will also include 12 elements in 10 groups, including a pair of glass-molded aspherical elements, an eXtra low dispersion (XLD) element, and two low dispersion (LD) elements. The lens can focus as close as 0.15 meters (5.9 in.), resulting in a max magnification ratio of 1:4. The lens also includes Tamron's Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive (RXD) autofocus system, promising good performance for still photography and video.

Sony A7R IV with Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD lens at 20mm (30mm equiv.), F2.8, 13s, ISO 5000. This image has been edited.

Tamron hasn't announced pricing and availability information for the new X-Mount lens. The 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD for E-mount costs $829.