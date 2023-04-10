Samyang announces versatile 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras

Samyang has announced the AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 FE lens, a new fast, all-around zoom for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras.

After viewing the lens' features and specifications, it seems similar to the existing rebranded Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens, Imaging Resource's "Best Standard Lens, Runner-Up" in our 2022 Camera of the Year Awards.

The new Samyang lens includes 21 elements across 18 groups, including a hybrid aspherical lens, two aspherical optics, three high refractive, and six extra-low dispersion glass elements. The Tamron lens has 21 elements, too, although they're arranged over 15 groups.

Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 at its 150mm position

Unsurprisingly, the Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens isn't super lightweight. It features a fast aperture and a wide zoom range. The lens weighs 1,124 grams (43.2 ounces). For reference, the Tamron 35-150mm weighs 1,165g (41.1 oz.). Both lenses have an 82mm filter thread.

The Samyang 35-150mm lens features weather sealing throughout its barrel and includes a few switches (AF/MF, "Custom," and a zoom lock switch). As for autofocus, the lens uses a linear stepping motor autofocus system – like Tamron's VXD linear autofocus system – and the Samyang can focus as close as 0.33m (1.08ft) at 35mm and 0.85m (2.8ft) at 150mm, resulting in a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5.5 at 150mm. Those are the same specs as the Tamron 35-150mm lens, by the way.

"Samyang has moved a step forward with its second zoom lens to provide a more convenient user experience. The lens is remarkably versatile as an all-rounder with a fast maximum aperture and provides solutions for photographers seeking to avoid changing lenses," explains Samyang. "Whilst primarily designed for portrait photographers, the wide zoom range is also useful for everyone shooting commercials, events, and travel imagery."

During our hands-on time with the Tamron 35-150mm, the focal length proved extremely useful for various photographic applications. While not as wide as some traditional "landscape" lenses, 35mm is plenty wide for many landscape and travel photography scenes. The wide zoom range and fast aperture combine a bunch of portrait prime lenses into a single zoom lens, which is incredibly useful.

The Samyang lens is very similar to Tamron's 35-150mm zoom, but a major difference is its price. The Tamron lens is $1,899, a fair price for its versatility and performance. However, the Samyang lens is even more affordable, listed at $1,399.

The Samyang AF 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens is available for preorder now, with shipping expected to begin soon. To view full specifications, visit Samyang.

Image credits: Samyang