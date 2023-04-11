Photo contest website VIEWBUG partners with Michael J. Fox Foundation to fight Parkinson’s

VIEWBUG has announced a social mission and fundraising campaign to raise awareness and money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, a leading foundation fighting against Parkinson's disease.

VIEWBUG is an ecosystem of more than 4 million creators designed to create a personal space for photographers of all skill levels to share their work, grow, get exposure, and get rewarded via daily photo contests.

The new fundraising campaign is available to all photographers, even if they don't have a VIEWBUG account (it's free to join, by the way). The fundraising is taking the form of a photo mission. The theme is "Hope Through the Lens," and photographers are encouraged to submit photos of strength and resilience in the face of Parkinson's.

Photo missions and challenges are at the core of VIEWBUG. The challenges and missions often garner entries from 10,000 to 80,000 participants, so they're large competitions. If every participant in the "Hope Through the Lens" photo mission donates even just a dollar, that's a significant contribution to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. If photographers are unable to donate, even just sharing news of VIEWBUG and its latest photo mission can go a long way.

Photographers and creators, essentially, have been the driving force behind some of the world's most impactful social initiatives," said Ori Guttin, CEO and co-founder of VIEWBUG. "Approximately 60,000 new cases of Parkinson's disease are diagnosed every year in the United States alone, and unfortunately, the topic doesn’t get enough of the attention it deserves. VIEWBUG is lucky to have one of the most engaged creative communities in the world. And I hope we can help make a dent in finding the cure for Parkinson's."

If this is the first you've heard of VIEWBUG, the website has many contests active all the time, with prizes ranging from photo software to new cameras and other gear. There's even a contest active now that rewards the winner with roundtrip travel to London. To learn more about VIEWBUG, visit its website.