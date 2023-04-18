Nikon announces Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR ultra wide angle zoom lens

Nikon has fully revealed a new ultra-wide angle zoom lens for APS-C (DX-format) Nikon Z mirrorless cameras. The Nikkor Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens is the widest DX-format lens in Nikon's Z system, and the company's first power-zoom (PZ) lens since the Nikon 1 Series PD lenses.

The Z 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 lens was first revealed when Nikon added it to its lens roadmap last fall, although, at that time, only the focal length was known. Today, Nikon has unveiled all the details of its newest lens, including release and pricing information.

Nikon Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens on the Nikon Z30 camera

The 2.3x zoom lens is equivalent to an 18-42mm lens on a full-frame camera, making it well-suited to landscape photography, group selfies, vlogging, travel, and still life shots. A content creator could use the lens for selfie videos and product shots, for example.

The 12-28mm lens weighs just 205 grams (7.3 ounces), and is 63.5mm (2.5 inches) long. The compact, lightweight lens has a 67mm filter thread. The lens includes a power zoom ring and a customizable control ring. The power zoom function is delivered via a linear drive promising smooth optical zoom.

Users can also control the lens's zoom using customized function buttons on their camera, a connected PC, or the Nikon SnapBridge mobile app. The zoom rate can be customized across 11 speed settings, ranging from 0.55 to 36 seconds.

The lens incorporates Nikon's STM motor drive, promising quick and accurate autofocus performance. The lens can close-focus to 0.19 meters (0.62 feet), which results in a relatively good 0.21x magnification. The lens isn't a macro lens, but it focuses closely enough for selfies.

Optically, the lens has a dozen elements in 11 groups, including an extra-low dispersion (ED) element and a single aspherical lens element.

"Nikon is committed to equipping content creators with the tools they need to make videos and photos that look great, and we are very excited about this latest addition to our growing system of creator-centric cameras and lenses. Whether you're vlogging or just want a super-lightweight and affordable wide angle for landscapes or street photography, the Nikkor Z 12-28mm is the lens you have been waiting for," says Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc.

The Nikon Nikkor Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens will be available next month for $359.99. For full details, visit Nikon USA.

Image credits: Nikon