Is the Pentax K1 Mark III coming soon?

The Pentax K1 Mark III has been rumored to be in development for some time now. The first rumors started in December 2023 and it looks like we may finally get to see the camera soon.

New information about the Pentax K1 Mark III has recently surfaced online. The specs of the K1 Mark III have been shared online by a reliable insider. And a new camera registration by Ricoh (the parent company of Pentax) has been spotted by eagle-eyed netizens.

Pentax Rumors has shared the rumored specs of the upcoming K1 Mark III. On paper, it looks like the camera is set to go up against the likes of the Nikon Z7 II and Canon R5 Mark II. However, we do want to remind our readers that the K1 is a DSLR instead of a mirrorless camera. Pentax is the only camera manufacturer in 2024 that is still focusing on the production of the DSLR while Canon, Nikon, and Sony have shifted to working on mirrorless cameras.

Ricoh recently registered a new camera with the product code R07010 in South Korea and China. The new camera reportedly features 5G wireless communication technology. The new registration has sparked more interest in the upcoming Pentax K1 Mark III.

The rumored Pentax K1 Mark III specs

According to Pentax Rumors, the Pentax K1 Mark III will be equipped with a new full-frame Sony sensor. Pentax reportedly tried three different sensors with a 61MP backside illuminated CMOS sensor being the likely candidate for the final model.

The upcoming camera may feature the new SAFOX 14 (Sensor Ability Fortifying Optical Compensating System) autofocus system. The insider went on to describe the K1 Mark III as having a “very fast fps” and “4K and higher video”. To support the high frame rate and video, the upcoming DSLR will feature twin CFexpress card slots.

The Pentax K1 Mark III will include a host of smart functions including Bluetooth and WiFi, a touchscreen LCD, USB-C 3.2, built-in GPS, and a new control software for smartphones. The rumor also suggests that the K1 Mark III will have the Astrotracer, Pentax’s patented astrophotography tool, as a built-in feature. The inclusion of the Astrotracer strongly suggests that the K1 Mark III will have in-body stabilization.

It will be interesting to see the final specs of the Pentax K1 Mark III. On paper, it is a solid choice, especially for photographers specializing in astrophotography. We are excited about what Pentax can bring to the slowly diminishing DSLR market. Hopefully, we will get to know more about the Pentax K1 Mark III soon.