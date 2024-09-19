Epson Unveiled the SureColor-S9100: a 64-inch Signage Printer Featuring a New Ink Configuration

Last week, we saw the announcement of a new high-end Epson printer - always a momentous occasion. Although a formal Epson SureColor-S9100 release date is yet to be confirmed, the company’s press release has given us some insight into what to expect when the printer arrives.

Epson SureColor-S9100 Release Window

Though Epson has yet to formally confirm a release date for the SureColor-S9100, they did say that the printer would be available before the end of 2024. Specifically: “the SC-S9100 will be available later this year.” (Source: Epson). This gives us just three months of time in which the printer’s release could come about. There are currently no pre orders live, though some retailers are enabling the ability to register interest and be the first to hear.

For customers in Australia and New Zealand, you can expect to see the marginally different SureColor SC-S9160. However, the only difference is in the name of the product, like with countless commercial-grade Epson printers.

Epson SureColor-S9100 Specs

The press release was also light on details regarding the capabilities of the new SC-S9100, bar a few interesting tidbits. Comparisons were drawn primarily with the predecessor, the SC-S80600, which does highlight the net performance gains of the new model.

Epson proclaims that the new SC-S9100 is 9% more efficient than the incumbent model, which was capable of 1,440 x 1,440 DPI prints up to 64” in size. Whilst neither of these core specs seems to be changing, with the printer explicitly listed as a 64” model, the ink system used to create these prints is set to be boosted.

Where the SC-S80600 had an 11-color ink system with Black, Light Black, White, Silver, Cyan, Light Cyan, Yellow, Magenta, Light Magenta, Red and Orange hues; the SC-S9100 is set to take the color gamut up a notch. A new green ink has been added to complement the Black, Light Black, Cyan, Light Cyan, Magenta, Light Magenta, Yellow, Orange, Red and White ink repertoire. Given that the human eye sees more shades of green than any other color, this will hopefully add a much-needed depth and vibrance to the verdant shades printed.

The SC-S9100 also boasts a new media lifting feature, to improve replacing specialist media such as canvas or vinyl. Improvements to the PrecisionCore Micro TFP printheads reportedly reduces banding, and can now be replaced with improved ease. Prints are also subject to an improved drying system to ensure minimal smudging before removal.

All-in-all, this new addition to the SureColor range is set to be an excellent option for businesses needing a versatile and productive print solution. With not long to go before the SC-S9100’s prospective release date, we can’t wait to see this printer in action.